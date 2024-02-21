The 17th-ranked Kentucky Wildcats showed the college basketball world just how well they can play on Saturday, with their 70-59 win at Auburn. Coming into the game, not many observers were giving the Cats much of a chance against the red-hot Tigers, who were coming off a 101-61 dismantling of South Carolina.

UK (18-7, 8-4 SEC) displayed its most spirited defensive effort of the season in limiting Auburn to a 30.9% night of shooting from the floor and 18.2 % from beyond the arc on its home court, with a couple of unlikely players leading the way on that end of the court.

Their performances were an excellent example that you don’t have to be a McDonald’s All-American and highly recruited to be successful. We’re talking about two players in particular – Adou Thiero and Ugonna Onyenso — who did not have colleges knocking down their doors to beg them to come play for their school.

In addition to their outstanding defensive effort, the Cats were led offensively by another player who was not a prime recruiting target coming out of high school. Antonio Reeves, who transferred to UK last year after three years at Illinois State, again led all scorers with 22 points and proved he’s not just a 3-point shooter. Reeves’ game has blossomed this season, and he remains one of the most underrated players in all of college basketball. The 6-foot-6 Chicago native is leading the team with 19.5 points per game, shooting 49.3% (43.9%

from 3-point range), 80% from the stripe, and grabbing 4.3 rebounds per game.

While Reeves was the Cats’ primary offensive threat, the play of Thiero and Onyenso stood out on the defensive end. Thiero gives the Wildcats what it had been missing while he was out battling back spasms. The 6-8 sophomore always plays an all-out style, hustling for boards and loose balls alike, and he provided the highlight of the game when he soared to finish with a one-handed slam off a lob pass from Reeves. He finished with 14 points and eight rebounds, and gave the team a huge lift with Tre Mitchell still recovering from his lower back issue.

The biggest surprise however has to be the play of Onyenso. The 7-foot sophomore from Nigeria has claimed the “5” spot with his defensive presence, and played a remarkable 36 minutes on Saturday. Despite being far from a polished offensive force, his impact on the game is felt at the other end. After recording 10 blocked shots against Mississippi, he had just a pair at Auburn, but he also had 11 rebounds while altering several other shots in the paint.

Thiero and Onyenso set the tone defensively, and the rest of the team appeared to follow their example. Reed Sheppard came up with five steals, again showing he has sneaky quick hands, and DJ Wagner gives the Cats a physical player who defends well on the perimeter.

Kentucky definitely misses Mitchell and his leadership on the court, but if the Cats continue to play with energy and urgency, the potential remains for a deep run in March.

Playing excellent defense and corralling rebounds is all about the “want to” and in their last two games, they have

demonstrated that “want to” when it comes to defending, rebounding, and getting to 50-50 balls, which is what it will take for this team to go far in March.

There are still obstacles and challenges awaiting them, with the next big test coming Saturday afternoon when SEC-leading and 13th-ranked Alabama visits Rupp Arena.

*****

BEWARE OF THE TRAP GAME — The Cats need to avoid looking ahead as well, and need to take care of business in Baton Rouge this evening. They cannot rest on their laurels and they also cannot look ahead to playing the high-scoring Crimson Tide, in what is certain to be a monster matchup.

LSU may not have an impressive record coming into the 9 p.m. game tonight, but they are certainly capable of pulling off the upset. The Tigers are 13-12 overall and 5-7 in conference play, but they won at South Carolina 64-63 on Saturday.

The game at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center has all the makings of the proverbial “trap” game but coach John Calipari will have his team ready to go in another tough road environment.

*****

COACH CAL STILL A LIGHTNING ROD — Speaking of Cal, there are some UK “fans” who want him gone, but that simply isn’t going to happen anytime soon. Calipari will be leaving Lexington when he is ready, and unless I am completely wrong, he is far from ready. Cal loves being in the limelight, and he has done some great things for people in the Commonwealth, especially during tragic events.

There is also the other side to Calipari, the so-called “swaggy” Cal, where he chastises the media and plays the role of a martyr. That was on full display in his opening remarks to the press following the Auburn win, when he took it out on some of the national writers for being in attendance just to watch him fail.

Perhaps that kind of thinking motivates him, and if it makes his teams perform better, that’s great. Some of it is more than a little bit over the top however. It’s difficult to believe him when he says he doesn’t listen to the “noise,” when he comments on the “noise” surrounding him and the shortcomings of the program in recent years.

Winning big games such as the one at Auburn could see the Cats rise to a 4-seed, and who knows? If they could win the SEC tournament, maybe they get a 3-seed?

On the other hand, Kentucky cannot afford any more slip-ups to teams like LSU or Mississippi State if they want to keep climbing in the rankings.

The questions have arisen in recent years as to Cal’s coaching abilities in game situations, but it doesn’t matter who is coaching Kentucky. Whomever is in that hot seat is going to get criticized every time the team loses a game, and the recent three-game home losing streak brought out the pitchforks.

There are Cal apologists as well, who feel he can do little wrong, but even they have to admit it’s been a bit of a drought since UK has enjoyed postseason success. It is as if Cal is somewhat of a victim of his early success in Lexington, and now the cry is, “What have you done for us lately?”

As you can probably ascertain, I have mixed feelings about how long Cal should be coaching at Kentucky. There’s not much doubt that he’s the best recruiter in the country, but there is a lot of doubt that he’s the best coach.

*****

BASEBALL WILDCATS OPEN WITH SWEEP – Despite the chilly temperatures in February not always being conducive to baseball, the collegiate season began in earnest last Friday.

Kentucky opened its season in Spartanburg, S.C. with a three-game series sweep against USC Upstate last weekend, defeating the Spartans by scores of 11-7, 3-0, and 9-3. Mason Moore, a junior who prepped at Rowan County, won the finale by hurling 5 1/3 innings of four-hit, two-run baseball. Moore, one of the Wildcats’ top relievers last year, has been moved to the starting rotation.

The Cats, who finished last year with a 40-21 record, were scheduled to open their home season at Kentucky Proud Park (after this was written) on Tuesday afternoon vs. Morehead State. UK travels to Round Rock, Texas this weekend to face three teams – Washington State, Texas State and Kansas — on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The first Southeastern Conference series will be March 15-17 vs. Georgia, and as usual, the SEC is absolutely loaded. The Baseball America Top 25 preseason poll lists eight conference teams: defending national champion LSU is listed in the No. 2 spot behind Wake Forest, Arkansas No. 3, Florida No. 4, Vanderbilt No. 7, Tennessee No. 8, Texas A&M eleventh, South Carolina twelfth and Auburn 23rd.

*****

211-186 — Yes, that was the final score of Sunday night’s NBA All-Star game in Indianapolis. You have to admit that’s a ton of points, even with nobody playing any defense during the game, or more accurately, the exhibition.

The evening featured astonishing shooting percentages, and a total of 168 attempted 3-pointers from the two teams. The victorious East squad made 42-of-97 from deep, while the West connected on “only” 25-of-71, but they did score 100 points in the paint. There were three personal fouls called, further demonstrating the lack of defense.

There are some talking heads who are up in arms about the result, but this has been coming for a while. It just appeared the total lack of effort on the defensive end was more obvious than ever before.

However, if those observers expect see any significant changes made to NBA All-Stat Weekend and the game in the future, they had better not hold their breath. Players are not going to risk injury and give an all-out effort simply because they have far too much to lose in the long run.

The game has been called a travesty by some, and others are calling for an end to the festivities. That isn’t going to happen either; there’s way too much money to be lost by the league if it isn’t played.

Either you accept it the way it is or change the channel. If you’re expecting real competition, you’re kidding yourself, but if you want to watch lots of long-range shots – several were swished from half court – enjoy it for what it is, an exhibition chockful of highlight reel shots and slams, and nothing more.

*****

BACK IN THE OLD DAYS – Yep, it’s that time again; time to show my advanced age a bit.

Once upon a time, Cincinnati had an NBA team, and during most of the 1960’s, the Royals had a very competitive and fun team to watch. I enjoyed going to Cincinnati Gardens as a kid to watch Oscar Robertson, Jerry Lucas and many more play in the old barn on Seymour Avenue. Of course, there were many other eventual Hall of Famers who played there, including seemingly the majority of the Boston Celtics’ roster in their dynasty days.

There was an NBA All-Star game played in Cincinnati on Jan. 11, 1966, and the Royals were well represented. Robertson, who was the MVP of the event in 1964, and Lucas the MVP in 1965, were named to the East starting lineup, and former University of Kentucky guard Adrian Smith was added to the 10-member team as a reserve by Boston coach Red Auerbach.

Much to the delight of those in attendance, the East blasted the West 137-94, and Smith came off the bench to earn MVP honors. He scored a game-high 24 points and grabbed eight rebounds, despite being the smallest player on the court at 6-foot-1. Smith, a member of the 1958 UK National Championship team, was awarded a 1966 Ford Galaxie convertible, which he proudly maintained for years.

It is even more remarkable that Smith claimed the award, when you consider the East team had eight future Hall of Famers, including Wilt Chamberlain, who scored 21 points, John Havlicek (18 points), Robertson (17 points), and Lucas, who hauled down 19 rebounds.

The Royals provided its fans with numerous fond memories while in Cincinnati, but attendance fell off to the point where the team relocated to Kansas City before the 1972-73 season. The team was renamed the KIngs because the city’s MLB team had already claimed the name Royals. The franchise moved to their current home in Sacramento in the 1985-86 season.

*****

“They learned to fight. Every game we play is either GameDay – never at home – but it’s GameDay on the road. Look at this crowd! Look at all these people in here!” – John Calipari

*****

“Be good and you will be lonesome.” — Mark Twain