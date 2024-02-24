This afternoon’s 4 p.m. matchup in Lexington features two of college basketball highest-scoring offenses going head-to-head.

Alabama, which sits atop the Southeastern Conference standings, one game in front of Tennessee with an 11-2 league mark, visits Rupp Arena looking to tie an SEC record, held by their hosts. Kentucky. The 1995-96 Wildcats, which went on to win the NCAA title, scored 100+ points in nine games, and the Crimson Tide, has hit the century mark eight times. Alabama is also the nation’s top-scoring team, pouring in 91 points per game, one point ahead of Arizona while UK is third at 87.6 points per game.

With the style played by both teams, one would expect a high-scoring affair, and it will be interesting to see just how well Kentucky defends the Tide, and limits their shooting prowess from beyond the 3-point arc. Coach Nate Oats encourages his squad to bomb away, and they’re second in the nation with 11.7 made 3-pointers per game. The Cats are 18th with 9.6.

Kentucky is coming off a stunning and disappointing loss at LSU, where they saw a second half 15-point lead disappear, and the battle against Bama is just the latest of what is seemingly an endless series of “must win” games. The Cats are more than likely out of the race for an SEC regular season title, but they’re hoping to finish in the top four to earn a double bye in the SEC tournament. They come in today with an 8-5 league mark, behind Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina and Auburn.

The Crimson Tide is led by three senior transfers, including 6-foot-1 Mark Sears, who is the frontrunner for SEC Player of the Year. Sears, a crafty lefthanded point guard who came to Tuscaloosa from Ohio University, leads the league in scoring at 20.4 points per game. Well-traveled 6-3 guard Aaron Estrada (St. Peter’s, Hofstra, Oregon) checks in at 13.1 ppg, and 6-11 Grant Nelson (North Dakota State) is the leading rebounder (5.6) and adds 12.3 points per outing.

Oats, 49, considered one of the top coaches in the country despite being controversial at times, utilizes a deep bench, with nine players seeing at least 10 minutes per game. He has also made the Crimson Tide the most successful team in the SEC since he was hired before the 2019-20 season.

Alabama is seeking its third SEC regular season title in the past four seasons, and they have also won a pair of tournament titles. The Tide leads the SEC in wins (111) and SEC wins (60) since his arrival as well.

The one downside to Oats’ philosophy of shooting tons of 3s has been a lack of postseason success. They were knocked out of the tourney in the region semifinals last year by San Diego State when they made just 3-of-27 shots from deep, and Oats has not gotten the Tide past the round of 16, losing to lower=seeded teams in all three tourney appearances.

ARE THE CATS BUILT FOR MARCH? — The social media dissatisfaction after the loss to LSU ratcheted up to new levels after the game, and some of the chatter was preposterous, even by UK standards. Kentucky fans always have extremely high and often unreasonable expectations when it comes to their beloved Wildcats, but this season it has reached a new level.

The criticism being slung at coach John Calipari is at an all-time high, and in this observer’s opinion, some of it is deserved. I’m not going as far as saying he should be fired, which is not going to happen anyway, but he has brought some of the noise upon himself. His behavior following some of the losses, such as not showing up for his radio postgame show after the Gonzaga defeat, and quickly departing the press conference after the LSU game were not good looks.

There is also the outcry among fans that Cal cares much more about getting players to the NBA than he does about winning another national title. Add to that the criticism that with all of the incredible talent he has recruited to Lexington, it has resulted in just one NCAA championship, and the fact that the Cats have not appeared in a Final Four since the 2014-15 season.

It’s really a case of “what have you done for me lately” when it comes to a large and growing segment of UK fans. The honest answer to that is not a whole lot, at least by Kentucky standards.

Despite all of the arrows being slung at Cal in recent years, he still has his loyalists who defend him no matter what. I can see their point up to a point. Kentucky may be the most difficult place to coach in the country, and whenever he decides o step down, who do you hire? Like he has said repeatedly, UK is not for everybody, and that includes coaches as well as players.

On the other hand, it’s difficult to wonder if he hasn’t lost his touch a bit, when you take a look at the past few years.

The COVID-19 year (the 2019-20 season) was unfortunate for the Cats and the rest of the world for that matter; those Cats had a legitimate shot at postseason success after a 25-6 season. The following year was the disastrous 9-16 year, before they rebounded in 2021-22 with a 26-8 mark. The year ended with a thud however, when St. Peter’s eliminated Kentucky in the first round of March Madness. Last year, the Cats dropped three of their last five games, including a second round loss to Kansas State in the East Regional.

That brings us to this season, which was ripe with expectations for a return to glory with the top recruiting class in the country mixed with key veterans. Instead, it’s been a titanic struggle, especially defensively, as well as keeping opponents off the offensive glass. The team has also battled injuries, and a few of the highly touted recruits have failed to perform at a high level on a consistent basis.

The Hall of Fame coach has also appeared to be less than certain on which lineup is the best one to use in certain situations, and it’s getting late in the season for that issue to keep popping up.

Even with all of the perceived problems plaguing the Cats, the season is far from over, and it is possible for this team to make a deep run. After all, Cal has already said, “This team is built for March.”

Only time will tell if his words were prophetic.

REDS LEAST TELEVISED IN SPRING – For curious and loyal Cincinnati Reds baseball fans, getting a peek at the club’s impressive minor league prospects will mostly have to be done via the radio.

A list was released this week showing that the Reds are at the bottom of Major League Baseball when it comes to spring training games being shown on television. You may say that isn’t really a big deal, but it also shows that the deal the team has with Bally Sports is less than desirable.

There is a sizable number of dedicated Reds fans who would gladly tune in to see just what the future prospects look like, but Bally Sports is airing just five games, beginning with the opener today against Cleveland at 3 p.m. The MLB Network schedule lists five games as well, including a game that Bally is also televising, the March 23 matchup vs. Colorado at 4 p.m.

Other Bally games include games against the Seattle Mariners on Monday at 3, March 15 vs. Kansas City at 4, and the final spring training game vs. the Guardians on March 24 at 4 p.m.

The MLB Network lineup lists games vs. the Cubs on March 7 at 8 p.m., March 8 against the Dodgers at 8, and a 4 p.m. game vs. the Angels on March 19.

There is always the alternative of tuning in WLW in Cincy or WFTM in Maysville to catch the spring training action on the radio as well, which remains my preferred way of following the team. But it would be nice to get more of a glimpse of the talent that will possibly be playing for the Reds in the future as well.

It seems someone emerges with a hot bat in the spring every year, and makes a run at making the big club when the season opens for real on March 28 at Great American Ball Park, even though the roster appears to be set for the most part. The Reds may still make a tweak or two to the 26 players they bring to GABP on Opening Day, and just maybe a young prospect will make the cut.

They have inked a pair of well-traveled veterans – Josh Harrison and Tony Kemp — who will add to overall team depth, with the likelihood they will open the season in Louisville and be ready for a callup in case of injury. The 36-year-old Harrison, a former University of Cincinnati standout, can play just about anywhere on the field, and Kemp, 32, who played collegiately at Vanderbilt, is a lefty-hitting speedster who has played in the outfield and second base during his nine-year career.

STILL LOOKING TO MAKE A DEAL – Speaking of a possible addition to the Reds roster before Opening Day, there are still several intriguing players available as spring training gets underway. It’s interesting that more than a few impact free agents are on the market seeking a new home.

As we noted earlier, the Reds are not likely to make any moves since the roster appears to be set. But there remains a possibility, albeit a slim one, that the team may sign a righthanded hitter who can play the outfield and serve as a part-time designated hitter. The perfect fit could be former Red Adam Duvall, but he will likely be heading back to Boston or to Colorado.

The Reds will not be spending an extravagant amount of money to sign any of the higher-priced free agents still seeking employment, including J.D. Martinez, Cody Bellinger, Matt Chapman, Blake Snell, or Jordan Montgomery, but there are still lower-priced options on the market, such as outfielder Michael A. Taylor and former Reds pitcher Michael Lorenzen.

At the top of the free agent list for a sentimental segment of Cincinnati fans is that Joey Votto will make a return for one more season in a Reds uniform. However, Reds general manager Nick Krall has made it clear that isn’t going to happen. Krall did say this past week that Votto would be welcomed back to the organization after his playing days are over. What role Votto would take on would be determined sometime down the road, whether as a mentor, coach, or a special assistant to the club.

My take on it is that Votto doesn’t have any real interest in being a coach, but perhaps a broadcasting position would be his preference. It remains doubtful that he would want to continue the travel schedule it requires to be a fulltime broadcaster, but perhaps he could become a color analyst on a part-time basis.

Votto has made it clear he wants to play in 2924 and the latest rumors on his immediate playing future mentions another possible destination added to his hometown Toronto Blue Jays or the Los Angeles Angels, a pair of teams reportedly having interest in the offseason. That team is the Cleveland Guardians, and if the 40-year-old decides to become a Guardian, he would be training in Goodyear next to his former teammates’ camp in the near future.

COACHES ON THE MOVE – Expect the rumors to be flying more frequently in the coming days concerning college basketball coaches coming and going all over the country. Yep, it will soon be coaching carousel season, and several up-and-coming coaches have already been mentioned to take over the Ohio State program. Possible replacements to the fired Chris Holtmann include Florida Atlantic’s Dusty May, South Carolina’s Lamont Paris, and Xavier’s Sean Miller. The Buckeyes’ top choice appears to be May, and they have reportedly been engaged in preliminary talks with the FAU bench boss.

The OSU job is the top job available at the moment, but that is certain to change when the season wraps up. Indiana will likely be looking for a replacement for Mike Woodson, who has fallen out of favor in Bloomington, and the Hoosiers may also have interest in May, an Indiana native who once served as a manager at IU.

There are numerous coaches who will be looking to fill open positions, including the aforementioned May and Paris, names such as Niko Medved (Colorado State), Kyle Smith (Washington State), Wes Miller (Cincinnati), Porter Moser (Oklahoma), Josh Schertz (Indiana State), Preston Spradlin (Morehead State), Pat Kelsey (College of Charleston), Anthony Grant (Dayton), Jeff Boals (Ohio), Darian DeVries (Drake), Bob Richey (Furman), Mike Morrell (UNC Asheville), and many more.

“People who write about spring training not being necessary have never tried to throw a baseball.” – Sandy Koufax

“It’s the fans who need spring training. You gotta get ‘em interested. Wake ‘em up and let ‘em know that their season is coming, the good times are gonna roll.” – Harry Caray

“I love playing this game and every spring training feels like the first.” – Rickey Henderson

“When all is said and done, the one sole condition that makes spiritual happiness and preserves it is the absence of doubt.” -Mark Twain