When we hear the term “March Madness”, most of us immediately think of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, the field of 68, and filling out brackets. It is not only a marvelous time of year for basketball fans, but the madness is not limited to fans. Many non-followers of the game are drawn in to the event, simply because of the exciting developments and story lines associated with the tournament. March Madness also applies to high school hoops, as Kentuckians are keenly aware. In the coming days and weeks, many tears of joy and sadness will be shed in loud gymnasiums across the Commonwealth. The intensity during high school and collegiate games ramps up to new levels with buzzer-beaters and heartbreakers. The ensuing drama and unpredictability is experienced by players, coaches and fans, and dare we say, bettors.

The origin of the term “March Madness” goes back to 1939, when Henry V. Porter, the assistant executive secretary of the Illinois High School Association, referred to the annual IHSA basketball tournament with that designation.

Porter was referring to the eager anticipation from fans looking forward to the event, when he said, “A little March madness may complement and contribute to sanity and help keep society on an even keel.”

Not to completely disagree with Mr. Porter, but just how sane are we during March? There’s a reason fans are called fans, because it’s short for fanatics, right? That’s especially true in this hotbed of hoops, and the insanity only intensifies when our team is in danger of losing in March, thereby seeing its season come to a sad conclusion.

But I digress.

The term “March Madness” became associated with the NCAA Tournament in 1982, when CBS broadcaster Brent Musburger tried it during the network’s college basketball coverage. Reportedly, Musburger first heard the term in car dealership ads he saw while broadcasting the IHSA tournament. Later, he brought it to CBS when he began broadcasting the NCAA tournament.

This season’s version of March Madness promises to be one of the most wide-open, unpredictable, wildly entertaining NCAA tourneys in history. When you look back at some of the recent tournaments, that’s saying a mouthful. The buildup to March has already featured numerous upsets from coast to coast, giving credence to the argument that perhaps there’s really no such thing as an upset this season.

The craziness gets underway in the next couple of weeks with an abundance of conference tournaments, and continues with the bracket reveal on Selection Sunday on March 17.

Kentucky high schools have already begun postseason play with a bit of February madness in district tourneys, with the regional action commencing Monday. Let’s dust off that foggy crystal ball and venture a guess or two as to what may occur across Kentucky over the next few weeks.

(Keep in mind this is being written and submitted on Leap Day, a couple of days before the region draws are held.)

*****

GRC GIRLS OVERWHELMING PICK IN 10TH – Admittedly, this is a rather obvious choice.

The George Rogers Clark Lady Cardinals have put together another fantastic season and enter as the prohibitive favorite when the teams convene at Bourbon County.

The Lady Cards have also had to overcome adversity, losing standout junior forward Ciara Byars to an ACL injury on Jan. 6 during a GRC 68-36 thrashing of Montgomery County. At the time, the team had not lost to a Kentucky school.

Despite the loss of the 6-foot-2 Byars, who has multiple D-I offers, Clark is 13-3 with losses to Butler, top-ranked Sacred Heart, and in overtime at Ashland. The 27-4 Lady Cardinals still look to be the class of the 10th Region and look to advance to Rupp Arena.

*****

SEVERAL CONTENDERS IN 10TH – George Rogers Clark is also the favorite to win the boys 10th Region tournament at Mason County, but there are legitimate challengers looking to dethrone the defending champions. GRC certainly has impressive credentials heading into the Fieldhouse, with a 29-2 record, and their only losses a 60-57 defeat to South Laurel, and a 20-point loss at Great Crossing, the team expected to cut the nets down at Rupp Arena at the Sweet Sixteen.

The team with the best chance of knocking off the Cardinals looks to be Campbell County. The 37th District champs are 23-6, and lost to GRC back on Dec. 1 at home, 63-60.

The host school will also be in the mix, and the 20-11 Royals split a pair with Campbell County in the regular season. A dark horse pick would be Harrison County, which had to play a large portion of their season with one of the region’s top players, senior guard Kaydon Custard, on the sidelines.

My pick?

Don’t throw anything at me, Royals fans, but I’m going with a slight upset by taking the Camels. (If it’s any consolation, my track record when it comes to prognostications is less than stellar.

*****

KITTENS FAVORED IN 16TH – Four teams – Ashland, Russell, Boyd County and Fleming County – will enter the 16th Region tournament at Morehead State with 20-plus wins.

The 25-6 Kittens (not the Lady Tomcats, I mean, really, think how ridiculous that would sound) are the favorite, according to the KHSAA RPI numbers, but just slightly above the Russell Lady Devils, also 25-6. The teams split a pair of meetings during the regular season, and it says here that Russell will come out on top this time around, while Boyd and Fleming try to play spoiler.

*****

WILL THE 16TH BE A REMATCH RERUN? – It seems 64th District rivals tend to square off in the 16th Region finals every season. Last year, the Tomcats routed the Lions 73-51 on their way to Rupp, and for the two to meet again in the title game, they will likely have to get past Fleming County, Morgan County, and/or Rowan County.

The district finals are being played after deadline for this column, but in the 64th (as always), it’s another Boyd-Ashland matchup. In the 61st, Fleming travels to Rowan, and in the 62nd, Morgan faces East Carter.

Just gonna go out on the proverbial limb in this one, and take Buddy Biggs and the Fleming County Panthers to make a run and get to Rupp.

*****

CATS ON A ROLL – After arguably their best all-around performance of the season Tuesday night, the Kentucky Wildcats should be heavily favored in their next couple of games, home dates against Arkansas today, and Vanderbilt visiting Wednesday.

The Cats showed remarkable resilience and made the plays they had to in order to hold off Mississippi State 91-89 in a thriller in Starkville. Freshman guard Reed Sheppard continues to lead the way for the Cats, coming up with a career-high 32 points and delivering in the clutch down the stretch. Sheppard hit the game-winning shot, a rather off-balance floater in the lane to clinch the much-needed road win.

Even with his heroics, Sheppard was not the only UK player who played an outstanding game. Antonio Reeves, who could be called Mr. Steady, scored 21 points, the always hustling Adou Thiero tallied 11, and D.J. Wagner played his best game since returning form an injury, adding 10 points, and providing a defensive presence.

Even with their contributions, the talk after the game was all about Sheppard, and rightly so. Not only did the 6-foot-3 legacy lead the Cats in scoring, but he was also the team leader in assists (seven), rebounds (five), and he blocked two shots and came up with a pair of steals as well.

It has been obvious for the entire season to this observer that this Kentucky team is at its best when Sheppard is on the court, directing the offense and setting the pace. It’s incredible at times at just how well he sees the floor and makes the right decision, despite the one booboo he had late in the game.

Arkansas should not present too much of a problem for UK, but then again, with the way this roller coaster season is going, you just never know.

The Cats handled the Razorbacks 63-57 in Fayetteville, even though Kentucky struggled from the field for most of the game. Reeves dropped in 24 points, and Sheppard helped to rescue the Cats by scoring 14, all in the second half, when Kentucky rallied back from a double-digit deficit. Another key contributor was Tre Mitchell, with 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Kentucky comes into the 1:30 p.m. CBS-televised contest with a 20-8 (10-5 SEC), and Arkansas is 14-14, but just 5-10 in SEC play.

*****

ROSY OUTLOOK FOR REDLEGS – Early reports out of Goodyear, Arizona, are nothing but glowing for the Cincinnati Reds. That’s nothing new in spring training, when all 32 teams are filled with optimism and the hopes of a better season than the last one.

But this Reds team has a world of potential and shows a ton of promise. They should contend for the National League Central Division title, and barring significant injuries to key players, a 90-plus win season is not out of the question.

There have been several indications early (emphasis on early) in the spring that give Reds fans hope, including the play of outfielders Will Benson and Stuart Fairchild. Benson is already up to his all-out style of hustling on the base paths, and he made a fantastic diving catch of a line drive Tuesday afternoon against the Cubs. Fairchild is battling for a roster spot and he has been hitting the ball hard in early action.

Another bright spot has been the play of 20-year-old shortstop Edwin Arroyo. His speed, quickness and sure hands have been turning heads, and he is also hitting the ball well. It may sound blasphemous right now, but Arroyo will likely supplant Elly De La Cruz at shortstop in the near future, meaning EDLC could be on the move to playing right field.

The pitching is also off to an excellent start, led by Andrew Abbott, Frankie Montas and Connor Phillips.

There is still 26 days until Cincinnati opens the season for real, but from all indications, Reds fans will have a lot to cheer about in 2024.

*****

VOTTO STILL IN LIMBO – With spring training well underway in Arizona and Florida, it remains a mystery why so many veteran free agent players are still looking for a home.

One theory is that many of the free agents are represented by agent Scott Boras, who is known for driving a hard bargain for his clients. It’s still a bit mystifying, but it’s looking like we’ll have to wait until the regular season is about to begin before more veterans are signed.

One free agent on the minds of a lot of Reds fans is one Joseph Daniel Votto.

Many longtime followers of the team would like to see him back in Cincinnati, while others feel his best days are way behind him. Maybe that’s why no one has signed the 40-year-old first baseman-designated hitter; his recent numbers indicate a steady decline in production and it’s highly unlikely he’ll be a consistent starter anywhere. On the other hand, Votto could still be a valuable veteran for a club willing to utilize him in a part-time role, and perhaps as a mentor for younger players.

Some of the latest rumors have teams such as St. Louis, Houston and Milwaukee being mentioned as possible destinations. Add those to Toronto, Cleveland and the Los Angeles Angels, all teams that some have suggested to have some interest during the offseason. How much interest any of these clubs have in signing Votto is still up for debate.

*****

“March Madness is an incredible three weeks. I firmly believe it’s the greatest three weeks in sports.” – Dick Vitale

*****

“I have always been able to gain my living without doing any work; for the writing of books and magazine matter was always play, not work. I enjoyed it; it was merely billiards for me.” — Mark Twain