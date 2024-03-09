It may not be a postseason game this afternoon at Thompson Boling Arena, but the result will have postseason implications for longtime rivals Kentucky and Tennessee.

The 15th-ranked Wildcats (22-8, 12-5 SEC) and the 4th-ranked Volunteers (24-6, 14-3 SEC) meet for the 239th time at 4 p.m. on CBS this afternoon in the final regular season matchup for both schools. Both teams are seeking an all-important victory heading into the SEC tournament next week, and despite the Vols wrapping up the SEC regular season title with a 66-59 road win at South Carolina on Wednesday, they’re looking for more against the Cats.

Tennessee is in the running for a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament, and a win would keep them on pace to accomplish just that. They have the inside track at the moment to join Purdue, UConn and Houston to earn a top seed, but a loss could derail those hopes. The Vols have put together an excellent season and would like nothing more than appearing in the school’s first Final Four in its history. Depending on what happens today and

what they do in the SEC tournament will determine whether or not they get a No. 1 seed.

On the other hand, UK would like nothing more than to knock off the Vols in Knoxville for the second consecutive year, and avenge a 103-92 loss to their orange-clad Southern neighbors in Rupp Arena on Feb. 3. Tennessee came out of the gate on fire and cruised to the win, leading the stunned Cats wire-to-wire and giving head coach Rick Barnes a 7-1 record against AP top-10 UK teams in his nine-year tenure in Knoxville. At the time, Kentucky was ranked 10th, and Tennessee was 5th in the AP poll.

Barnes is 11-9 vs, Kentucky as the UT bench boss and 12-11 overall, while John Calipari will bring an 18-13 record into the game as the UK head man.

When you look at the overall history of the series, it is somewhat surprising that Kentucky has won three of their last four at Tennessee, and coming away with another win today would be a boost to the overall resume for UK, which is still looking for a top three or four seed in the Big Dance. If the Cats can pull it off, they would earn a double bye in the SEC tournament and give them a better chance at advancing in what will be a wide-open event in

Nashville. A loss today would likely send Kentucky to a Thursday game in the SEC tourney and present a much tougher road to the championship game on Sunday.

What will it take for the Cats to spoil Tennessee’s Senior Day?

Certainly, it will start with the defense, which was non-existent in the home loss to the Vols. Kentucky did a good job containing Dalton Knecht, but they allowed point guard Zakai Zeigler and power forward Josiah-Jordan James to pour in 26 points apiece on mostly wide open looks. The Cats will also need to match the Volunteers’ physicality on the interior and limit the effectiveness of 6-foot-11 Jonas Aidoo.

It would also be advisable for the Cats to emulate Tennessee’s effort at Rupp by getting off to a quick start, and not have to dig themselves out of an early hole. As is always the case, keeping turnovers to a minimum and hitting open looks from distance will also be keys for Kentucky. Having D.J. Wagner and Tre Mitchell available should also be a positive for the Cats; neither played in the first meeting. The UK

star of that game was Rob Dillingham, who lit up the Vols for a career-high 35 points.

Whatever happens in this one may just be a preview of yet another matchup in the SEC tournament between the two, and who knows? Perhaps they will run into each other one more time down the road during March Madness.

*****

THEY’RE LETTIN’ ‘EM PLAY – Been hearing that phrase repeatedly with the high school postseason in full swing in Kentucky. This observer has watched a ton of college and high school basketball (thanks to the NFHS Network) this year, and there’s absolutely no doubt that the sport has changed dramatically over the last few years.

The physicality of the game has been on the increase for more than a decade, with the practice first emerging in the NBA, and trickling down to the college and high school levels more and more. Ironically perhaps, when I have watched NBA games this season, it seems to be reverting back to more of a finesse style, but that will likely change as soon as the playoffs commence. The three-point shot has had a positive effect by opening up driving lanes

with fewer players clogging up the middle, but there still remains plenty of physical play.

Basketball used to be seen as a game of finesse, but it has evolved into a battle of wills, especially on the interior. It’s becoming increasingly difficult to ascertain just what a foul is anymore, and with that said, I don’t envy the job that officials have to do.

Not saying that the nature of the physical play is necessarily a bad thing, but at times it gets a bit out of control, putting officials on the spot to make a call in an instant. At times, referees determine that a foul has occurred on what looks like a touch foul, and at other times, it appears they ignore what looks to be an obvious transgression, such as when a player gets shoved out of bounds, or hammered on a drive to the basket.

Some teams are proficient at using the new increased physicality to their advantage, and we have seen more and more examples of what can only be described as “bully ball” being played by teams. There are certain players and teams that will push, shove, grab and hold early in games just to determine what officials may call in a particular game.

The block/charge argument continues to be an issue as well, and that may not ever be completely resolved. After all, that’s a judgement call and Lord knows we don’t need more college officials standing around peering at monitors and discussing calls.

That’s my main gripe with the college game, as well as refs who let things go for 30-35 minutes, before blowing their whistles frequently down the stretch. The nonstop stoppages of play to look at replays only serves to disrupt the pace of the game, and there appear to be more than a few officials who relish being on television

Thankfully, that is one practice that hasn’t arrived at the high school level, and it’s doubtful that will change anytime soon. High school basketball fans just need to realize that officials are going to make mistakes, and the great majority of fans do understand. It’s the loud minority that is contributing to the shortage of high school officials, and that is a trend that will likely continue.

They are not making a boatload of money, and more and more officials are stepping down due to questionable behavior and taunts from fans, parents and spectators. Others are nearing

retirement age, which is also contributing to the shortage, and recruiting new blood to call games will continue to be a challenge for state high school athletic associations.

*****

“The last two teams we played, we played against teams that are going to play more of a slower, lower possession game. This game, I don’t think it will be a lower possession game because we’re going to do what we do and they’re going to do what they do. With that in mind, I think it will be a high level, high tempo game.” – Tennessee coach Rick Barnes, when asked about today’s Kentucky game

*****

“If we would learn what the human race really is at bottom, we need only observe it in election times.” – Mark Twain