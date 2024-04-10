This old guy went to bed early Sunday night, therefore missing the breaking news out of Lexington. On Monday morning, I saw the numerous posts on X/Twitter.

John Calipari was departing as the head basketball coach at the University of Kentucky after 15 years to take the same position at Arkansas.

Arkansas? When I first saw the tweets, I assumed it was some kind of an April Fool’s joke, but a week late. After all, it was April 8th, not the 1st.

As of this writing on Tuesday morning, there is still no official word from either university, but a press conference announcing Calipari as the new Razorbacks coach is expected at any moment.

Where does this leave Kentucky?

That is the question among ardent UK supporters and the college basketball world in general.

As is always the case when a coach leaves, especially at a place like Kentucky, where basketball reigns supreme, speculation on a replacement becomes the biggest story in the commonwealth. Sorry, Mark Stoops, but that’s just the way it is in the Bluegrass, no matter how well the football team performs.

Yours truly has made his feelings known on whether Calipari’s time at Kentucky should end, and I finished a column recently with the words “it’s time for a change,” and this move should turn out to be what is best for all concerned.

Calipari needs a fresh start after wearing out his welcome as the leader of the program for at least the past four years, and there is little doubt that the UK Director of Athletics, Mitch Barnhart, is not the least bit sad to see him go.

Calipari was not the first choice when Barnhart hired the former UMass and Memphis coach 15

years ago, and one could surmise he was reluctant to do so. But after Calipari found immediate success and fired up the fanbase right from the start, Barnhart had to face the fact that Calipari was the right man for the job.

After he led the Cats to its eighth national title in 2012, his philosophy of bringing in the best of the best high school talent each and every season took over.

The team continued to win, but fell short of claiming another title during his tenure. The one that got away and perhaps hurt the most was in 2015, when Kentucky saw its quest for an undefeated season end in the national semifinal loss to Wisconsin. You could say that UK hasn’t been quite the same since.

There was no shortage of excitement and great moments however, with players like John Wall, Demarcus Cousins, Julius Randle, Karl-Anthony Towns, Devin Booker, Jamal Murray, Malik Monk, De’Aaron Fox, Bam Adebayo, Shai

Gilgeous-Alexander, Tyler Herro and many, many more who spent a year as a Wildcat.

For the most part, the one-and-done philosophy was successful, even though it wasn’t always perceived as a positive by longtime fans. Calipari’s insistence on doing things his way received a jolt when the 2020-21 team finished 9-16 despite having a talented group of players.

The Cats rebounded the next season to finish 26-8 when Calipari utilized a more veteran group that included transfers Oscar Tshiebwe, Kellen Grady, Davion Mintz and Sahvir Wheeler. The only freshman who saw significant minutes was TyTy Washington, but he fought injuries for much of the season.

It was what occurred in the NCAA tournament that had the fanbase turn on him more than ever. The loss to 15th-seeded St. Peter’s only served to add fuel to the fire for Calipari’s detractors, who were steadily increasing.

Last year, Kentucky fell to Kansas State in the second round, and it was becoming more and more apparent that the Cats had slipped from where they were just eight years prior.

The final straw for a lot of folks came in the first round of March Madness a few weeks ago. Kentucky had given its fans hope with its exciting offensive play throughout the season, and many keen college basketball observers were predicting a Final Four run for the Cats.

A 14-seed ended that in the first round when Oakland toppled UK in a game that saw the youth wilt under pressure. The primary deficiency all season had been the team’s inability to make stops at the defensive end, and it reared its ugly head once again.

Rumors about the program’s future began flying in the days after the loss, but after Calipari and Barnhart had their postseason meeting, it appeared the coach would get another crack at making the Final Four for the first time since that 2015 team.

After being contacted by Arkansas, Calipari had a change of heart, and felt a move to Fayetteville would be in his best interest. One report says he went to Barnhart after talking to Arkansas with some sort of version of ‘Here’s what it’s going to take to keep me, and UK said, ‘I don’t think so.’

How much truth there is to that rumor is debatable, but Calipari used the same sort of leverage several years ago when the UCLA job was still open.

Rumors have also circulated that Calipari was job-hunting before the season abruptly ended and inquired about the Ohio State job in February. After the Buckeyes named their interim head coach, Jake Diebler, to the full-time job, Calipari was approached by his friend John H. Tyson, the billionaire chicken magnate to gauge his interest in coming to Arkansas.

Since Calipari had already lost favor at Kentucky and couldn’t envision a return to glory at UK, he apparently decided to take the chicken money

and run. There’s no doubt he has tired of the criticism being leveled at him by a large segment of the fanbase, and he feels this is the right time to move on. His relationship (or lack thereof) with Barnhart is another factor.

Calipari’s legacy is unknown right now, but it can be said with some degree of certainty that he will be remembered by most Kentuckians as a person who helped a lot of folks off the court during times of disaster, and enjoyed a fantastic run on the court for a while.

He will also be remembered as a person who let some of that success go to his head, and recent results have been a huge disappointment, considering all of the talent that has passed through Lexington. Calipari also had a difficult time admitting when he was wrong, and his arrogance directed at fans at times was not received well.

Summing it up, the move should be a positive one for all involved, but only time will tell. The ultimate results down the road will let us know.

Much will depend on who takes over at UK, and whether or not the new coach will be able to lead Kentucky back to its former lofty status.

Getting back to the coaching search for a moment, here’s what we know (or think we know):

The top three or four names that immediately were tossed out there as Calipari’s successor will not be accepting the position. It was rather ludicrous to think Jay Wright would have any interest, and it doesn’t appear at this point that UConn’s Dan Hurley, Alabama’s Nate Oats, or Baylor’s Scott Drew are options. Those three already have it going extremely well where they are right now.

The list could get rather long if the position is turned down by Billy Donovan, who may or may not be interested in returning to the college game after mixed results in the NBA. If he decides to move to Lexington, he would be the “home run hire” the fanbase is desiring, but

if he says no, which is more likely the case, who will Barnhart turn to next?

One name to keep an eye on is Tommy Lloyd, the current Arizona head coach. Some of the longshots include Buzz Williams of Texas A&M, Brigham Young’s Mark Pope, and T.J. Otzelberger of Iowa State.

*****

A QUICK UPDATE – As the above was being written, Calipari and Barnhart made separate statements via social media.

“This program probably needs to hear another voice,” was Calipari’s opening statement. He ended his video by saying, “Again it’s been a dream. Time for another voice, and you know I’m always gonna be a fan.”

Barnhart noted that the school is working “diligently to hire a proven, highly dedicated coach who embraces the importance of this program to our fans and the state of Kentucky.”

*****

“We suck at winning close games, so we’ve got to go with the alternative. We’ve got a killer instinct and we play every possession with great desperation.” – UConn coach Dan Hurley, after the Huskies established a new record for winning margin in its six wins in the NCAA tournament. The total margin of victory was 140 points (23.3 per game), breaking the mark set by Kentucky (129 total points, 21.5 per game) in 1996.

*****

When asked after the championship game about the rumors that he was perhaps the No. 1 choice to replace John Calipari at Kentucky, Hurley replied, “Yeah, I don’t think that’s a concern. My wife, you should have her answer that. She’ll answer that question better than I can.”

*****

“Rumor will die itself if you will only give it three days. Start any rumor, and if the public can go with

days, something else will spring up which will make the public forget all about the first one.” — Mark Twain