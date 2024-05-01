The Bracken County Lady Bears travelled to Owensboro to take on the Hankcock County Lady Hornets in the All “A” classic state tournament.

A true defensive battle for both teams, the first inning was over as quickly as it started, with Kyndall Johnson flying out to Hancock County center fielder Baylee Estes, and both Savannah Kelsch and Ella Johnson striking out swinging to end the top of the first, and Estes striking out looking, Ella House grounding out to Kamryn Gordley at first, and Lily Roberts lining out to Kyndall Johnson at shortstop.

Three straight strikeouts would then end the top of the second, with two strikeouts and a ground out at first ending the bottom half of the inning.

The first run of the game was scored in the bottom of the third, with a pair of singles from Estes and Audrey Carnes sending Estes home to score, the Lady Hornets leading 1-0 over Bracken County. Hancock County wouldn’t stay up over the Lady Bears long, however, with Bracken County lead off batter, Kyndall Johnson nailing a home run over the fence in center field in the top of the fourth.

This would be the Lady Bears’ only run of the inning, remaining tied 1-1 with the Lady Hornets heading into the bottom half of the inning. Bracken County pitcher Ella Johnson would then walk Roberts, with a single from Bella Bryant bringing her home to score, Hancock County once again with a one run lead over the Lady Bears.

A pair of strong defenses from both teams would battle back and forth throughout the rest of the contest, Bracken County unable to bring another runner home by the end of the seventh inning, Hancock County taking the game 2-1.

The Lady Hornets then went on to defeat the Russellville Lady Panthers 10-0, taking on the Livingston Central Lady Cardinals in the championship round, falling 3-0.

The Lady Bears return home to Brooksville 10th region All “A” Classic champions, and while they fell in the state quarterfinals, the team has a lot to be proud of heading into the last month of the regular season.

As the 39th district tournament draws near, the Lady Bears will need to continue to play tough to get themselves ready for postseason play, as they hope to defend their district championship for the third year in a row.