Before getting into several sports items today, I just wanted to sincerely thank everyone who reached out after reading my most recent column about my brother Dave’s passing. Your kind and thoughtful words mean the world to me, and I’m grateful.

The word “gratitude” has been on my mind quite a bit in the past few weeks, after hearing it expressed several times by new University of Kentucky head basketball coach Mark Pope during his press conference/pep rally/celebration at Rupp Arena.

“I learned about gratitude here at Kentucky. I learned so much about gratitude. Entitlement leads to sorrow and depression. Gratitude leads to joy.”

Pope also mentioned that his future players at Kentucky will know the meaning of gratitude, a word he used repeatedly after being introduced to the throng attending the event.

Gratitude can be a powerful aspect of our everyday lives, and if we are truly grateful, the results are always positive. If we’re thankful for the many blessings we receive, especially the seemingly small things that we take for granted, our lives will be more fulfilling.

Many of us, myself included, get caught up in the negativity and turmoil surrounding us from different directions, but when we show our gratitude, it makes life simpler and improves our state of mind.

There are many people in my life that I am grateful for, and at the risk of inadvertently leaving someone out, I will simply say my gratitude extends to my fiancée Angie, my son Chris, my grandson Owen, my family and friends, and to all of you who read these columns.

My sincere apologies if this comes across as too preachy and/or obvious, but my final piece of advice before I step down from my soapbox is for all of you to be thankful for what you have, and express your gratitude to those you care about before it’s too late.

*****

DERBY 150 FEATURES CLEAR FAVORITE – Admittedly, I am not a handicapper or a successful bettor, so you can take the following with a grain of salt:

As I struggle to bang this thing out on Friday morning, I just noticed that the Kentucky Derby favorite, Fierceness, is now a 9-5 shot to win the 150th Run for the Roses. After seeing Fierceness cruise to a 13.5-length victory in the Florida Derby, it’s easy to see why the odds keep shrinking.

The Todd Pletcher-trained horse pulled away down the stretch, evoking memories of Secretariat in 1973, when the majestic colt outran several strong contenders to win the Triple Crown. Don’t get me wrong; Fierceness is no Secretariat, but it is extremely unlikely that we will ever see a horse like him again.

As for the top contenders to upset Fierceness, keep an eye on Sierra Leone, Chasing Freedom, Forever Young and Honor Marie. With that said, if you’re feeling really lucky, you may want to spend a few bucks on Mugatu or Society Man, who are 87-1 and 73-1 respectively, as this blurb is being written.

*****

REDS TO FACE BIRDS, SNAKES – The 16-15 Cincinnati Reds are back in Great American Ball Park for a quick six-game homestand before embarking on a rigorous 10-game trek to San Francisco, Phoenix and Los Angeles.

Despite being back in familiar surroundings, the Reds will still be facing tough challenges. The Baltimore Orioles are visiting the Queen City for a three-game set, before the Arizona Diamondbacks come to town. The O’s lead the American League East with a 20-11 record and feature one of the best young teams in all of baseball. The defending National League Champions have sputtered to a 14-18 start, but the D-Backs are still dangerous.

The Redlegs need to get the bats going after scuffling on their most recent road trip, and dropping four of six at Texas and San Diego. When you take a peek at their hitting – and I use the term loosely – statistics,

it’s a wonder they’re above the .500 mark. Take away the production from Elly De La Cruz and Spencer Steer, and it’s frightening to think about what the team’s record would be.

The Reds did receive a bit of good news in recent days, with center fielder TJ Friedl beginning a rehab assignment at Louisville. The team misses his bat at the top of the lineup, and he cannot get back soon enough.

It’s still unknown when or if Matt McLain will be able to play this season, but if he can get back sometime in August, that would be a huge boost to the club’s offense. Noelvi Marte should also provide some pop in the lineup upon his return from his failed drug test suspension in early August.

The pitching has been surprisingly consistent, but if the offense doesn’t pick it up, it’s difficult to see how the Reds can compete in a winnable division. However, the optimist in me says the hitting will improve significantly; it’s just a matter of when.

*****

UK-ARKANSAS BATTLE ON DIAMOND – Kentucky fans are eagerly anticipating the basketball confrontation when Arkansas comes to Rupp Arena, but this weekend, a monumental three-game series between the Southeastern Conference combatants highlights the college baseball slate.

The Razorbacks entered the opener on Friday with a 37-7 record and a No. 2 ranking in the most recent D1Baseball Top 25 poll. The Bat Cats are 33-9 and ranked eighth this week. Both teams sit atop their respective divisions in conference play with 16-5 records.

The SEC continues to show their baseball dominance, with Texas A&M the top-ranked team in college baseball, and Tennessee sitting in the No. 3 spot. No less than 10 SEC teams are expected to earn bids to the NCAA tournament.

*****

NEW ROSTER COMING TOGETHER – The process continues in Lexington, as new UK coach Mark Pope assembles his roster for the 2024-25 season.

Pope and his staff have focused on defense, which may come as a surprise to many. After, all, Pope comes to the program with a reputation as being a coach who emphasizes offensive efficiency and loves to shoot the three. He did sign Koby Brea several days ago, and the 6-foot-6 Dayton transfer brings a reputation as a marksman from deep, with a game similar to that of the departed Antonio Reeves. A pair of recent transfer portal additions, 6-10 Andrew Carr (Wake Forest) and 6-3 Kerr Kriisa (Arizona and West Virginia), are also considered offensive threats from long range, but Pope is not going to rely on 3-pointers and offensive analytics alone.

He and his staff are well aware of the defensive deficiencies that plagued the Cats in the past several seasons, and his first recruit, 6-11 Amari Williams of Drexel, is known for his defense and toughness around the basket. The England native earned his third straight Coastal Athletic Association Defensive Player of the Year award.

Williams is not the only portal addition known as a solid defender. San Diego State guard Lamont Butler brings a reputation as a defensive stopper, Oklahoma guard-forward Otega Oweh is a physical presence, and 6-11 Oklahoma State center Brandon Garrison is a rim protector.

Pope is looking for another shooter or two to go with freshmen guards Travis Perry and Collin Chandler, and perhaps a power forward to fill out the roster. One name that has popped up in recent days is 6-4 North Florida guard Chaz Lanier, but Tennessee may be in the driver’s seat to land the Nashville native.

There’s no question that the new UK bench boss has been working tirelessly since taking over, and thus far, he has received nothing but praise for the staff he’s put in place, and for the talented group he’s signed as well.

*****

“I am filled with immense gratitude for the blessings that have led us here. BYU will always be an incredibly special place to our family. Soon after we arrived at BYU one mentor told me that ‘BYU had more to offer me than I had to offer BYU.’ Those words proved to be so true as we felt the BYU experience change our lives for the better. It’s overwhelming to reflect on the countless lifelong friendships that we forged at BYU. We are so grateful.” – Mark Pope, after accepting the Kentucky basketball coaching position

*****

“An occasional compliment is necessary to keep up one’s self-respect. The plan of the newspaper is good and wise, when you can’t get a compliment any other way, pay yourself one.” – Mark Twain

One more from the great American writer:

“I have been complimented many times and they always embarrass me; I always feel that they have not said enough.”