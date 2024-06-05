Mason County right fielder Myles Kern makes the game winning catch in the Royals victory over Bourbon County in the 10th region baseball championship game on May 31, 2024.

In 1994 the Mason County Royals baseball team were district runners-up, won the 10th region tournament and took on Lexington Catholic in the first round of the state tournament.

In 2024, the Mason County Royals baseball team are district runners-up, won the 10th region tournament and will take on Lexington Catholic in the first round of the state tournament.

History repeats itself, and the Mason County Royals are looking to expand upon a story that was written 30 years ago. On Friday, May 31, 2024, the Royals took to Bourbon County to take on the Colonels in the 10th region championship game, a contest they have seen only twice in program history. After defeating both Harrison County and George Rogers Clark, Mason County was hungry for more and entered the contest confident, hoping to repeat history and come away with region gold.

In the top of the first, Mason County pitcher Cray Fite gave up a walk and a single to Bourbon County, but the Royals gloves made quick work of the Colonels offense, sending Mason County to the batters’ box. A walk from Connor Butler and a double from Landon Scilley would send Butler to third, making it home to score on a sacrifice fly from Cray Fite. A ground out at first from Cole Horch would then send Scilley home to score, the Royals leading 2-0 over Bourbon County heading into the top of the second.

“I think the kids just, we knew we could be good all season long. We fought injuries, but these kids bought in. They stayed together, I started noticing them doing a lot more things together away from the baseball field. I really think their togetherness is what brought them to this week and how impactful they were to each other.” said Royals head coach, Jason Butler, “I just think that, this week we needed to play our best baseball and we did.”

Mason County continued to hold off the Colonels defensively through the second and third innings, heading into the top of the fourth maintaining their 2-0 lead over Bourbon County.

That inning, a ground out, line out and fly out would quickly put a stop to the Colonels push, sending Mason County back on the offensive.

In the bottom of the fourth, Nick Mains would strikeout, but a walk from Cole Messer, and a pair of singles from Brady Mefford and Micah Payne would load the bases, all of which being cleared by a triple from Connor Butler, bringing in three more runs. Mason County was now up 5-0 with Butler waiting on third, batted in shortly after by a double from Landon Scilley. Cray Fite and Cole Horch would then be called out, ending the inning, the Royals up 6-0 over Bourbon County.

“They played loose all week long. They strung together hit after hit, they moved runners, did everything they were supposed to do to play the game of baseball the way it’s supposed to be played.” said coach Butler, “I had some kids that hadn’t done very much in the regular season, their bats got hot. That comes with confidence, for the last week we have hit and hit and hit some more, and it’s paid off.”

Three more quick outs in the top of the fifth brought Mason County back to the batters box, as the Royals continued to hold off Bourbon County. The Royals would continue to fight, and brought in two more runs in the bottom of the sixth to lead 8-0 over Bourbon County, looking for three more outs in the top of the seventh to end the contest.

A strikeout from Fite at the mound, a pop out to Landon Scilley at shortstop, and a fly out to Myles Kern in right field would end the ball game, Mason County shutting out a team that beat them 9-0 in the regular season. This victory marking their first regional championship since 1994, and only their second in program history.

“I’m so excited and it’s like, when you step into this and you give everything that you got for these kids all season long it’s a grind. To be able to give these kids the opportunity to win a 10th region championship, I feel great. You can’t script it any better and you know, it’s like the pieces fell together and the stars aligned and it was just our week. Take nothing away, our kids earned this. I’m just super proud of them.” said coach Butler.

The Royals brought regional gold home to Maysville, and will now move on to face Lexington Catholic in the first round of the 2024 Clark’s Pump-N-Shop Baseball State Tournament presented by UK HealthCare, on Thursday, June 6, at 8:30 p.m. at Legends Field in Lexington.