The second annual 10th region all star baseball game was held at George Rogers Clark on Tuesday.

In what is quickly becoming a favorite tradition for 10th region athletes at the end of the baseball season, athletes from the 37th and 38th districts teamed up to take on the 39th and 40th, showcasing the toughest athletes from each school in the 10th region.

Despite the rain, the fans remained in the stands and the game was eventually held, with each player competing taking the time to get to know their teammates, and enjoy spending another evening on the baseball field together.

“When they come in, everybody was getting to know each other and of course we had that lightning delay. That was really good for our kids. The camaraderie was really, really good. I think that’s what makes this game so special. It was just a fun night for the kids even in a loss, anytime you can get a group of kids that love to compete together it makes for a special night.” said Mason County Royals head coach, Jason Butler.

Butler led the 39th and 40th district team, for the second year in a row, with the help of Royals assistant coach Troy Pugh, Bracken County head coach Rob Krift, and St. Pat head coach Tom Posey.

“Anytime you get together with a bunch of great kids from all over the two districts, it’s always a fun night to come here, I enjoyed the heck out of it last year, walk off fashion. We darn near had that this night as well but came up a little bit short. To be selected to come down here and coach this again is kinda like the cherry on top of this season.” said coach Butler.

“It was awesome, the three seniors I brought down here I get to see them play again and that’s my favorite thing to do. Getting to see them play means a lot to me.” said coach Krift.

The 37th and 38th district team put up one run in the top of the first, and another in the top of the second, with two more coming late in the game. Leading 4-0 over the 39th and 40th district team, coach Butler and the home team were working hard to get out ahead, and would pull it off in the bottom of the sixth.

As the lineup came back around to the top, aggressive at-bats from the 39th and 40th district players would end up loading the bases, with walks driving in a pair of runs, and a huge hit from GRC’s Caden Spicer helping pull the 39th and 40th ahead 5-4 over the 37th and 38th.

“We finally woke up, worked counts deep, got to their pitcher there, he walked a few. Catchers tonight they’ve been out of action as well but it was fun to compete. It’s a relaxed game but these kids, they wanna win and I thought the fought their way back really good and scratched for five. It looked to be a carbon copy of last years all-star game but just came up a little short.” said coach Butler.

“They just put really good at-bats together. They didn’t swing at anything outside of the zone, Corey was a little wild and they just exploited it. They just took what he gave them and kept the line moving. Professional high school baseball players doing professional at-bats, it’s nice to see.” said coach Krift.

The 37th and 38th district team would load the bases in the top of the seventh, and with two outs send two runners home to lead 6-5 over the 39th and 40th. The home team quickly worked hard to bring runners home in the bottom of the seventh, but would be unable to score before the end of the contest, falling 6-5 to the 37th and 38th districts. This would be their first 10th region all-star game win, coming out on top after a strong performance from each athlete competing.

Despite the loss, the 39th and 40th district athletes walked off the field with smiles, having gotten to play another game on a familiar field, alongside familiar faces in 2024.

“I was driving down here, it was 94 degrees and it’s been dry. The two weeks after the season was over, it hasn’t rained, and I was like where was this weather during the season. It just wasn’t meant to be, I wish I could’ve had the extra 10 games back, but being able to play here tonight at a nice facility, Will put a good thing together and I think everyone had a good time. Kudos to him he’s done this on his own and he’s done a phenomenal job.” said coach Krift.