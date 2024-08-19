Saturday morning golfers from throughout the area took to the greens of the Laurel Oaks golf course to take part in the 25th annual Mason County Sheriff’s Office Sheriff’s Scramble.

The tournament has been held in Maysville every year since 1999 and has been a great way for the citizens of Mason and the surrounding counties to get together, enjoy the game of golf and support a great cause in the process.

“This year the proceeds are not only going to go to not only the Kentucky Sheriff’s Boys and Girls Ranch, but also the Kentucky Law Enforcement Memorial Fund, so both really, really good organizations that give a lot back. The Boys and Girls Ranch supports kids going out to western Kentucky to a camp there that the Sheriff’s association hosts, and the memorial fund supports the families of officers that die in the line of duty.” said Sheriff Ryan Swolsky.

The Kentucky Sheriff’s Association’s Boys and Girls Ranch is a camp that is free for children to attend throughout the months of June and July. The camp, according to the Kentucky Sheriff’s Association website, is dedicated to redirecting the lives of children in Kentucky; to build their self esteem, moral character, and teach them to have respect for themselves as well as law enforcement professionals.

The Kentucky Law Enforcement Memorial Fund provides scholarships and financial relief for the families of law enforcement officers that have fallen in the line of duty throughout the state of Kentucky, as well as maintaining the Kentucky Law Enforcement memorial, working tirelessly to keep it clean and updated.

For a quarter of a century, the Mason County Sheriff’s Office has hosted their annual golf scramble to raise money for these organizations, and provide a fun, positive event for the local community.

“It’s kinda surreal. The support from the community for this event, I’ve been told by several people even people that are part of the Sheriff’s Association that this is one of their premiere events for the ranch, this golf scramble. It’s great to have such a great turnout here year after year.” said Sheriff Swolsky.

This year’s overall winner of the tournament was CC Campbell, who carded a 52, with Jeff Donovan, Phillip Grayson and Rick Pumpelly all tying for second, having shot a 53. In the Calcutta, Tony Jarrell and Rick Pumpelly both tied for first, carding 27s.

After yet another successful event, the Mason County Sheriff’s office has no plans of putting an end to their annual golf scramble, with plans for 2025 already in the works.

“I have some good ideas, and I guess you’ll just have to wait and see for next year.” said Sheriff Swolsky.