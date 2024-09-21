On Friday, October 04, at 7:00 p.m. in the historic Augusta Independent gymnasium, the athletic and band programs will bring professional wrestling back to Augusta by hosting Generation Next Pro Wrestling out of Carlisle, KY.

Doors will open at 6 p.m. with a bell time of 7 p.m. Ticket prices are $20 for a front row seat, $15 for a floor seat, and $12 for general admission. It is strongly suggested that you buy your tickets beforehand online through the school’s Facebook page. There will be concessions to purchase and proceeds will go towards athletics and the band program.

You won’t want to miss this event. Our superstar principal, Mr. Robin Kelsch, will be a special guest referee during the event. Stay tuned as we look forward to bringing you Ohio Valley Wrestling to Augusta around Thanksgiving.