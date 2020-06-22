Bridge, bills on agenda in Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, Ohio — Village council met for its meeting on Thursday, June 18. The meeting was conducted by David Wireman as Mayor Jason Phillips was not in attendance.

After approving the minutes, some discussion was held about the paying of bills by the fiscal officer. Council member Shari Stafford said that because of the timing of council meetings, all the bills for the previous month are approved retroactively. She was concerned that this routine places the fiscal officer in the tough position of making unapproved transactions and will lead to violations of procedural law if audited.

Council members concluded that there was not enough business to attend to which would warrant meeting twice a month, and also that current operations do not violate any laws as long as village purchases stay below the legal threshold. In fact, Wireman praised Aberdeen’s fiscal officer and said her keen eye has saved the village hundreds of dollars by identifying misaddressed invoices and overcharged payments. No motions were made and payment operations will stay the same.

Police Chief David Benjamin complimented Aaron Maus for his facilitation of Mayor’s Court.

“I’m really happy with the way he’s handling things, it’s just taking him a little longer to get into a groove,” said Benjamin. While the average time spent in Mayor’s Court has increased, officials expect that to go back down once Maus becomes more acclimated to the position.

The first major action taken was to review bids submitted for the two cruisers being auctioned off by Aberdeen Police Department. All bids were opened and read aloud before the group, and council predetermined to select the highest bid for each vehicle. The Charger was sold to the highest of six bids which was $2,500. The Lincoln was sold to the highest of two bids for $1,551.

Village officials then began discussing the Simon Kenton Memorial Bridge. Benjamin explained that he is expected to prevent semis and tractor trailers from using that bridge. However, after stopping one, the driver presented a weight card that their vehicle was under the 15-ton threshold. Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, in collaboration with Aberdeen Police Department, is currently brainstorming ways to ensure appropriate types of traffic on the bridge. After some conversation and prompting by Councilmen Tom Birt, it was decided that Benjamin would send the council’s recommendation that any vehicle – or vehicle/trailer combination – with more than three total axles be prohibited from using the bridge. This will ultimately be the decision of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

Finally, the council decided after a short executive session to give village administrator Jesse Prince a $1 per hour pay increase. This raise is effective as of the beginning of May 2020.