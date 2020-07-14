Neal to serve as community liaison

A veteran of the Maysville Police Department has come on board as community liaison for the department, Police Chief Jared Muse said Tuesday.

Retired Sgt. Chris Neal will serve community liaison agent, Muse said. In this role, Neal will be helping officers in their interactions with the community, he said. Neal will provide community members with a liaison to voice their concerns, questions, or to share information with, provide community education on numerous topics at public speaking events, and will promote the overall mission statement of community-oriented policing.

“We thought it might be a good idea to get him to help us out,” Muse said, “to bridge the gap with the community and the police department.”

“In short, our hope is that Chris will work with both our officers and the community to help build positive relationships,” Muse said.

Neal will be based in the police substation on Forest Avenue, Muse said.

Neal is a Maysville native and a military veteran. He served with MPD for 20 years before retiring and has since taken an active role in the community, serving on various boards and committees including the Hayswood Foundation, CASA and Mason County Schools Site-Based Council for all four Mason County Schools. He was a found non-profit teen youth group, the United Youth Coalition Teens Against Crime.

Neal said he is “pleased to be back home, to be available to serve our community.”

“I love the community and all the people in it,” he said.

While the title “liaison,” is a pretty broad job description, Neal said he is up to the task and he hopes the community will come to him with ideas and concerns. He plans to have an “open door” policy.

“I look forward to networking with the whole community — residents, businesses, churches,” Neal said. “I would encourage everyone to reach out to me for anything.”

Neal has also coached several community youth basketball, baseball, and football teams, including the Mason County High School football team for many years.

Neal has been recognized by state government and several organizations for his contributions to the community including the Mason County Alumni Association Hall of Fame, the NAACP organization, and others. He is an ordained minister who has served as a youth pastor and is currently the co-pastor at the Shepherd’s House Church in Maysville.

” I am just excited to be able to work with people and help them,” Neal said.

The public is invited to contact Neal at his office in the Forest Avenue station, by phone at 564-9022 or 584-4215 or be email at [email protected]

A welcome event is set for July 22, beginning at 10 a.m. when the community is invited to stop by the Forest Avenue station and say hello to Neal and share a Popsicle with him. Emergency Management Director Clay Buser will also be present to help individuals sign up for the new Rave Alert System.