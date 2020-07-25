McKay named BTDHD head

Victor McKay has been named director of the Buffalo Trace District Health Department, officials said Friday.

McKay will replace current Director Allison Adams who is leaving to take a position as vice president for public policy of the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky.

McKay, who currently serves on the Maysville Board of Commissioners and is chairman of the BTDHD board, said he was approached by Adams and asked if he was interested in applying for the director’s job.

“It’s not something I expected to be doing at this point in my life,” McKay said. “But the opportunity presented itself and it was something I couldn’t pass up.”

McKay said he interviewed with a three-person committee and was later offered the job for the department which serves Mason and Robertson counties and accepted.

McKay currently works with FIVCO at the Kentucky Career Center in the Kenton Commonwealth Center. For the past few months he has devoted his time to helping those who are applying for unemployment because of the COVID-19 pandemic. He admits the work has been stressful but said he has enjoyed being able to help people.

McKay said he will stay on the BTDHD board as the executive director but will resign his current seat that he took as a public representative when his bother, Pat McKay died. Someone else will be appointed to fill that seat, he said.

McKay said state law does not prohibit him from serving in a nonpartisan office, such as city commission and holding a state position so he plans to remain on city commission.

He is a graduate of St. Patrick High School, Maysville Community College and Morehead State University where he earned both a bachelors and masters degree.

McKay said he plans to begin his new duties on Aug. 10 and will work with Adams until she leaves in August.

“I have a lot to learn and I’ve got to learn it fast,” McKay said.”It’s been a long time since I managed people and resources.”

“What a time for a career change,” McKay said as he acknowledged the challenges as the country copes with the pandemic.

Despite that, McKay said he is confident he will master the job requirements and work well with the team Adams is leaving in place.

“Our area is blessed to have first-class operations in the communities we serve and the most highly qualified personnel providing those same services,” McKay said. “”I’m looking forward to working with them and the folks of Mason and Robertson counties.”

Adams said she feels she is leaving the department in good hands with McKay as its new leader.

“I am proud to announce Victor McKay and I am in full support of the Board’s decision,” Adams said.