Vanceburg nursing home has COVID-19 outbreak

A release from Vanceburg Rehabilitation and Care states the facility currently has nine in-house residents and nine employees who have been tested positive for COVID-19.

The employees have been discharged from work until they recover. All remaining residents and employees will be tested in the following days and weekly testing will continue until the center is COVID free once again, according to Joe Donchatz, Executive Director of Vanceburg Rehabilitation and Care.

“Vanceburg Rehabilitation and Care officials have been in contact with the Lewis County Health Department from the beginning of this COVID-19 pandemic,” said Lewis County Health Director Anita Bertram. “We met early on to discuss plans if would get diagnosis of COVID-19 at our nursing home.”

“We all worked so hard together to keep this from happening. Unfortunately no place in Lewis County is exempt from COVID-19,” she said. “I know the staff at the nursing home is working to assure the safety and well-being of all the residents and all staff.”

“The Lewis County Health Department’s role is offer guidance and to assist in any way we can,” Bertram said. “I have confidence in the staff at the nursing home to render excellent care and seek guidance when needed.”

Donchatz said this past week several residents began exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 which resulted in COVID testing for all suspected residents and staff.

“Through internal contract tracing, we learned that a resident that recently returned from an area hospital had been in contact with a hospital employee that later tested positive. Vanceburg Rehabilitation and Care will be sending residents to a different hospital moving forward,” he said.

“The release contained the following statement:

The health and well-being of residents and staff are our highest priority amid the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic. The following protocols are currently in place:

• All visitors and non-essential health care personnel are prohibited from entering the facility, as of Wednesday, July 29.

• Group activities and communal dining continue to be suspended.

• All employees screened for symptoms of the virus daily upon entry, exit and mid-shift.

• All residents screened for symptoms of the virus twice daily.

• Suspected or confirmed positive residents are placed in isolation or cohorted based on test results and symptoms.

• Staff dedicated to providing care for the suspected or confirmed positive residents are limited to those residents and donning all recommended personal protective equipment (PPE).

• Residents are asked to remain in their room except for medically necessary purposes.

“We have prepared for the possibility of the coronavirus appearing in our community and have provided clear guidance for our staff to respond to and control the spread of the illness,” said Donchatz. “We are extremely fortunate that we have not experienced any shortage of PPE. We have been very proactive in sourcing supplies since the beginning of the pandemic, so we’ve had enough PPE on hand to follow guidance provided by the CDC.”

“Vanceburg Rehabilitation and Care remains in close contact with the Lewis County Health Department and Kentucky Department for Public Health,” Donchatz added.

“Vanceburg Rehabilitation and Care commends our devoted team members for their heroic work caring for our residents and would like to thank our residents and families for their trust, patience and understanding as we navigate these unprecedented times together,” he said.