CARES funds Maysville Transit

Funds awarded to the Maysville City Transit System from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security will help offset some of the expenses incurred by the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said Thursday.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has been awarded more than $6.4 million to help public transit agencies continue operating during the deadly novel coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, according to information released Wednesday. Maysville Transit will receive $262,824.

The funding, part of the CARES Act, is from the Federal Transit Administration. KYTC will distribute it in grants to 16 public transit agencies serving 79 counties across Kentucky. It will cover an array of operating costs including security and disinfection equipment, electronic ticketing, office equipment and supplies and transit vehicles, among others.

“Thousands of our fellow Kentuckians depend on public transit for daily transportation. It’s how they get to doctor appointments, jobs, the grocery and other essential locations,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “These transit agencies and their employees are on the front line in our battle against COVID-19.”

Maysville city buses never quit operation throughout the pandemic, Transit Manager Debbie Mattingly said. Steps were taken to ensure the safety of drivers and passengers including adding Plexiglas shields to separate drivers from passengers and adding personnel protection equipment, she said.

While operating, buses has limited capacity to 50 percent to ensure that social distancing guidelines can be observed, Mattingly said. Despite that, the cost of fuel for operating the buses was not reduced, she said.

Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray noted that public transit agencies have lost ridership because of the pandemic and have experienced much employee time lost to illness.

“These agencies are struggling financially, and this funding is sorely needed to keep services running and our people protected,” Gray said.

Maysville also plans to purchase a new bus for the transit system at a costs of about $75,000, Mattingly said,

The Licking Valley Community Action partnership was also awarded funding of $95,360 for its transportation program.

CARES was enacted by Congress to stimulate the economy while much of the nation’s workforce stays healthy at home.

The newly announced grant is for $6,413,177. It follows an initial round of CARES Act transit funding totaling $22.9 million in May. There is a wide range of eligible operational expenses, including purchases of fuel and procurement of personal protective equipment such as masks, gloves, disinfectant wipes, disinfection services and protective barriers between drivers and passengers.