City earmarks CARES funding for fire, police

BROOKSVILLE — A Bracken County author will hold a book signing on Sept. 26 at the Lucky K Stables in Bracken County.

Paul Holleran recently published a book called “Emory’s Story.”

The Amazon.com synopsis of Emory’s Story said, “After finally finding the perfect house with an apple tree in the front yard, Paul and his wife are told by its owner that the house comes with enormous responsibility: the apple tree and an object the owner had hidden inside the walls must be protected. After reading a manuscript written by the old man’s dead wife, Paul thinks the old man has lost touch with reality. Humoring the old man, Paul tells him that he accepts the responsibility for the tree and the object and buys the house. Sixteen years later, Paul’s son’s discovery leads Paul to believe the old man may have been telling the truth.”

“The story is about (Paul) who returns from the military and buys this house. The old man built the house and in the 1960s, his wife and child are killed by a tornado, so he lives there alone for years. In the 1940s, during World War II, the man found an object and brings it back, hiding it in his walls,” Holleran said. “(Paul) buys the house and the son finds the object. It’s a mystery about what the man hid inside the wall.”

According to Holleran, the name of the book was inspired by the man who built the house he owns in Bracken County.

“The man who built my house was named Emory Story,” he said. “I know the family and I checked with them to make sure it was OK to use his name. They were fine with it, proofread some of the book, and approved it.”

Holleran said the journey to write the story began in 2005.

“I never thought I’d be a writer. But, when my sons were 10 and 12, I was a Cub Scout leader,” he said. “We were sitting around a campfire and I found something in my house and just made up a story about it. They didn’t seem that interested, but later, my wife said I should write it down.”

That was when he started working on a short story. The original plan was for the story to be about 20 pages, but he continued writing over time until he had a full novel.

“I just wrote when I had time,” he said. “I finished the book in 2015, so it took about 10 years. Then, it took me about a year and a half to find an editor.”

The book was published in June of this year.

“I haven’t been able to do much marketing and with COVID-19, I couldn’t do a book signing earlier, so it was a blessing when Dawn said I could have the book signing at (Lucky K Stables),” he said.

The book signing will be from 3-7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 26 at the Lucky K Stables, located at 1538 Dutch Ridge Road in Augusta.

A link to the book can be found by visiting https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08B46NWX8/ref=dp-kindle-redirect?_encoding=UTF8&btkr=1.