Work on bridge nears midway mark

Contractors working on the rebuilt abutments, to which the new pilings are tied. Construction Inspector and Engineering Technologist Kevin Ishmael, looks over the pilings under a bridge pier, which will be tied to the pier for extra support.

The $12 million Kentucky Transportation Cabinet repair project on the U.S. 68 bridge over Lawrence Creek in Mason County is nearing the halfway point as contractors continue work to stabilize the structure’s foundation, officials said Thursday.

Contractors have been working on half the bridge – the eastern half on the Maysville side – since January and have installed about half of the 214 stabilizing rods, which are called pilings, under the ends of the bridge and around its piers, according to KYTC spokesperson Allen Blair. Crews are also rebuilding concrete abutments under the bridge ends, he said.

The pilings are large steel rods that are drilled 70 to 160 feet into the ground, then bolted to the bridge’s concrete piers and the new abutments. The extra support provided by the new pilings will keep the bridge from settling and prevent any future damage, Blair said.

During routine inspections, engineers found the Lawrence Creek bridge’s embankments had settled more than anticipated since its construction 24 years ago, Blair said.

The settlement was not noticeable to traffic and was not an immediate safety hazard, but it had caused minor damage to some support structures underneath. Planning for a repair project began in 2018. Contractors began work in January.

Currently, contractors have completed the installation of pilings under the eastern side of the bridge. Crews are rebuilding the bridge surface in work areas there, and expect to switch repairs to the western side of the structure by mid to late November, Blair said.

Once work switches to the other side of the bridge, traffic will also shift, Blair. Two-way traffic is being maintained now in one lane in each direction on the western side of the bridge. Sometime next month, all traffic will switch to the eastern side, he said.

KYTC will send out notices in advance of the traffic switch, Blair said.

“Speed limits have been reduced, and we ask the traveling public to slow down through the work zone,” he said.

The project is expected to be complete, and traffic back to normal, by summer 2021.

“Once complete, the bridge will look no different than it does today, but the additional support from the pilings and other work will safeguard the bridge for decades to come,” Blair said.