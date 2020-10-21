Surge seen in local COVID-19 cases

Fleming County is experiencing what officials called a “critical surge,” in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county.

“It’s been a rough few days for us,” Stephanie Fryman, director of the Fleming County Health Department said.

Staff at the health department have been spending lots of time making phone calls and tracing contacts, Fryman said.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear called Tuesday’s daily COVID-19 report “grim,” and said the state has begun surge preparation again.

“It’s everywhere folks,” he said.

The Fleming County Health Department reported 149 cases on Tuesday, an increase over Friday of 33 cases. Of those cases, 42 are now considered active.

Fryman said most of the cases can be traced to several clusters including those from a church revival and from a business. She said the worst may not be over yet.

In Mason County, numbers reached 162 on Tuesday, an increase of eight over Monday. Of those cases, 138 have recovered and the county has counted three coronavirus-related deaths.

In Robertson County, six newly confirmed cases increased the county’s total to 20 with 12 recovered and one death.

Bracken County is also seeing a significant increase in confirmed cases of the coronavirus, with 10 new cases added this week, bringing the total to 59 cases, including 17 active and one current hospitalization. The county has also seen one COVID-19-related death and 41 recoveries.

The newly reported cases in Bracken County involve one female 11-20 years of age; one female 41-50 years of age; one female 51-60; three males 61-70 years of age; three females 61-70 years of age; and one male 71 or older.

In Lewis County, the total number of cases confirmed has climbed to 265, with 20 active. The county also recorded 14 deaths during an outbreak at the Vanceburg Nursing Facility earlier this summer.

In Adams County, Ohio there are now 195 confirmed cases with six deaths and in Brown County, Ohio there are 360 cases reported with three deaths.