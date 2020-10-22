Woman sentenced for theft from bank

Though Schools remain open to in-person and virtual learning, local districts are putting plans in place for a possible return to virtual learning.

In Mason County, Superintendent Rick Ross said the district is on a traffic-light system, meaning the district will be in the red if there is a high concentration of students testing positive. Currently, that is not the case.

“Currently, we have two students who are positive,” he said. “We have one staff member who has tested positive. Our biggest barrier is the staffing. We don’t have a lot of people testing positive, but staff who were around others who’ve tested positive and are waiting on results. When that happens, we can’t find substitutes.”

Ross said he is going to keep an eye on the data and if the county goes red, he will notify parents who have students attending in-person and give them the option of allowing the students to continue to attend or begin attending virtually.

Rev. Andrew Young, with St. Patrick School, said the district is continuing to go as normal, but he will keep an eye on the data. Should the district need to switch to fully virtual learning, the district is prepared.

In Fleming County, Superintendent Brian Creasman said while the county numbers are spiking, it is not doing so within the district.

“We control our own fate,” he said. “We’ve got to get these numbers down. Be cautious when you go out into the community, try to stay outside as much as possible, wear your mask. The community wants the schools to stay open and that is how we do it.”

Creasman said he has asked staff to be prepared in case of a sporadic shutdown, because it could happen overnight.

Augusta Independent School Superintendent Lisa McCane said the district continues to have in-person classes four days a week. However, she is prepared if the district needs to shut down.

“Currently, most of our cases are in the county,” she said. “We don’t have a lot of cases in Augusta. However, if we start seeing a spike in cases in Augusta or in the district, we will look at the possibility of going to virtual learning.”

Bracken County Superintendent Jeff Aulick said the district will continue to operate as it has been, but the district is prepared if a shutdown is necessary.

“We are working closely with the health department every day,” he said.

On Monday, the Robertson County School District will be moving to an A/B schedule as the county is now in the orange zone.

“We will be moving to the A/B schedule unless we go red, then we’ll move to virtual learning,” Superintendent Sanford Holbrook said.

Decisions on each school week will be made on Thursday evenings, according to Superintendent

“If the county moves to red in the middle of the week, Mr. Holbrook will have the flexibility to move to virtual rather than waiting until Thursday to make a decision,” said a post on the district’s Facebook page. “This decision will only be made after conferring with the local health department.”

Holbrook said if the district falls into a red zone on a Monday, he will contact the health department and then make a decision about the rest of the week.

“In-person learning is best, but you have to do what is safest for your students,” he said.