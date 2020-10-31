Grand jury returns indictments in Mason

Mary Ann Kearns

A woman who allegedly overdosed while her vehicle was running with a child inside has been indicted by a Mason County grand jury.

Lisa Nicole Lykins, 28, is charged with first-degree wanton endangerment in connection with the April incident.

According to the indictment, Lykins ingested a controlled substance and overdosed and became unconscious while the vehicle was running “manifesting an extreme indifference to the value of a minor child’s life and subjecting the child to risk of serious physical injury…”

Lykins is scheduled to be arraigned in Mason Circuit Court on Nov. 25.

Archie W. Cunningham IV, 28, of Maysville, faces numerous charges in relation to a Sept. incident when he allegedly entered into a building at 419 East Second Street, armed with a deadly weapon, a knife, and with the intent to commit a theft, according to the indictment. He is also charged with knowingly using identifying information of another person, disobeying a direction to stop from a police officer, resisting arrest, and for allegedly touching another person without her consent.

Charges returned by the grand jury include first-degree burglary, theft of identity, second-degree fleeing or evading, resisting arrest, and third-degree sexual abuse.

Cunningham is currently lodged in the Mason County Detention Center and is set to appear in court on Nov. 13.

James W. Neal, 45, of Flemingsburg, also faces multiple charges, including first-degree wanton endangerment when he allegedly “engaged in conduct which created a substantial danger of death or serious physical injury to Officer Adam Burns of the Maysville Police Department by driving on the wrong side of the road nearly causing a collision with Officer Bruns and doing so while under the influence.”

Neal was also indicted on first-degree fleeing or evading police, third or greater offense operating a motor vehicle under the influence, two additional counts of first-degree wanton endangerment and second-degree persistent felony offender,

Neal is currently held in the MCDC without bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 11.

Other indictments handed down by the grand jury include:

Ronald Colton Foster, 24, first-degree first offense possession of a controlled substance heroin, methamphetamine and fentanyl; second-degree possession of a controlled substance suboxone.

Arista Marie Truesdell, 37, speeding 19 mph over limit, operating on a suspended or revoked license, DUI fourth or great offense.

Travis B. Toncray, 33, first-degree wanton endangerment, DUI second offense, possession of open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle.

Christian T. Dailey, 26, first-degree first offense possession of a controlled substance methamphetamine; operating on a suspended or revoked license.

Richard Antonio Jenkins, 31, first-degree robbery, second-degree persistent felony offender.

Chad Allen Maynard, 38, convicted felon is possession of a handgun.

