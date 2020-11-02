Maysville named to travel list

Add another achievement to Maysville’s list. In fact, add another list to its list.

The city was recently named to a list of “the 25 Most Charming Small Southern Towns,” published by Big 7 Travel.

According to information from Big 7 Travel, “towns (classified by under population of 50,000) were ranked based on their ‘charm factor’, which includes natural scenery, general friendliness of the community, food and drink scene, history or culture.”

Maysville came in at Number 10, behind towns such as Williamsburg, Va. and Beaufort, S.C. Its spot on the list was secured by, among other things, its history and legacy in the bourbon industry, including its hometown distillery operated by the Pogue family.

The list described Maysville as ‘This photogenic Kentucky heaven is set on the banks of the Ohio River and is one of the most charming small towns out there. You can’t miss the gorgeous 1920’s theatre and countless spots to enjoy the local specialty, craft bourbon. Kentucky as a whole is famous for deliciously smooth bourbon, but in Maysville, they take it a step further. The Pogue family has been distilling bourbon and rye here for six generations and provides locals with some of the best booze around.”

Other well-known cities on the list include Charlottesville, Va., and Gatlinburg, Tenn.

Maysville is the only Kentucky city to make the list.

