Local COVID numbers continue to climb

As Gov. Andy Beshear continues to caution Kentuckians not to gather in large groups, two area cities are warning residents who may have been involved in trick-or-treat events that they may have been exposed to COVID-19.

In Augusta, residents who took part in the city’s door-to-door treat-or-treat On Oct. 25 should “take caution as you may have been exposed to COVID-19. If you develop any symptoms, please get tested. Continue to monitor for symptoms until Sunday, Nov. 8,” information on the Bracken County Health Department’s Facebook page reads.

Bracken County reported 76 total cases of COVID-19 on Monday with 10 of those now active. The county has two deaths related to the pandemic, including one from this past weekend.

In Lewis County, Health Director Anita Bertram told The Lewis County Herald there is a spike in positive Lewis County cases, 25 new cases on confirmed on Monday.

The health department issued an advisory on Monday to those who participated in trunk-or-treat at The Bridge Church in Vanceburg on Saturday.

Those who attended the event should monitor for symptoms through Friday, Nov. 13, and be tested if they experience any symptoms.

Lewis County currently has 350 confirmed cases of the coronavirus with 69 of them active currently. She encouraged people to avoid group gatherings considering the upswing in cases. The death count from COVID-19 in Lewis County stands at 16, with 14 of them attributed to an outbreak in a long-term care facility this summer.

Mason County reported 193 total cases on Tuesday, with 166 of those recovered. The county has three deaths associated with COVID-19.

In Robertson County, there are 41 confirmed cases with 21 of those active and one death.

In Fleming County, confirmed cases totaled 201 on Monday, with 21 currently active.

In Ohio, Adams County has reported 281 cases with six COVID-19-related deaths and Brown County reports 491 cases with four deaths.

On Tuesday, Beshear reported 1,795 new cases statewide with 11 new deaths related to the virus.

Acknowledging that most people were focused Tuesday on the election, he reminded Kentuckians that “no matter who wins or loses we are still all at war with this virus.” He asked for the commitment and effort of residents to help battle the disease.