MCTC employees attend Green Dot training

As the number of confirmed cases continues to climb, state and local officials are urging Kentuckians to follow recommendations to reduce risks while celebrating Thanksgiving during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear reported 2,342 new cases of the virus were confirmed in Kentucky, the third-highest day total since the pandemic began.

“This entire state is in danger. COVID-19 is absolutely everywhere. We need everybody to wear your masks and follow red zone reduction recommendations and school recommendations. It is a must if you want to lessen the impact in your community,” said Beshear.

Beshear encouraged families to be safe, especially in light of the newest federal report for the commonwealth that emphasizes the risks of gathering with people from other households.

“Thanksgiving is one of my favorite times during the year. It is a special time for my family which is normally spent with a lot of extended family,” said Beshear. “But this year those larger gatherings can be very dangerous. We are seeing COVID-19 spread and the resulting loss happening more at family and social gatherings than anywhere else right now. This, right now, is the most dangerous time we’ve had with this virus.”

“As you make your plans for the holidays, I urge you, please – 2020 has been a mess for all of us – but we’ve got to hang in there just a little bit longer,” said Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health. “We are very optimistic in the first signs for the first vaccine to report information from its major trial. It suggests that our scientists have been able to figure out ways to get us back to life more like we used to know it, but we have to stay the course this Thanksgiving.”

Thursday, Mason County reported a total of 264 confirmed cases of coronavirus, with 54 active and three deaths while Robertson County reported 53 cases and one death.

Bracken County now has 102 confirmed cases with 33 of those currently active. It also has recorded three COVID-19-related deaths.

Lewis County has recorded a total of 406 cases of COVID-19, with 76 of those currently active. The county also has recorded 17 deaths, most of those associated with an outbreak this summer at a Vanceburg nursing facility.

In Fleming County, the most recent information available shows 237 total cases confirmed in the county with 11 currently active.

Community leaders, schools, businesses and families in red zone counties, which now includes Mason, Lewis, Bracken and Robertson counties, should continue to follow reduction recommendations. Kentuckians should also follow KDPH’s Thanksgiving guidance, which includes:

— Avoid in-person gatherings with people who do not live in your household.

— Always wear a face covering or mask when you are not eating or drinking.

— Maintain a social distance of at least 6 feet.

— Avoid large gatherings, especially those held indoors.

— Do not host or attend crowded parades.

— Avoid shopping in crowded stores before, on or after Thanksgiving.

Kentuckians can choose creative, safer ways to celebrate, including:

— Shopping online and/or at less crowded small businesses.

— Enjoying hiking, hunting or other outdoor activities during the holiday weekend.

— Supporting fellow Kentuckians by buying Kentucky Proud ingredients or ordering take-out from local restaurants for a Thanksgiving meal with their household.

— Hosting a virtual dinner where they can share recipes with extended family and friends and spend time together remotely.

The latest numbers available Thursday for Adams County, Ohio show 422 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with seven deaths and in Brown County, 632 cases with four deaths.