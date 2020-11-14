Turner overcomes obstacles; is named homecoming queen

A local woman who overcame many obstacles in her first year at the University of Kentucky was recently named the 105th homecoming queen at the Lexington school.

Faith Turner graduated from Mason County High School and enrolled in the University of Kentucky as a pre-med student on a full-ride scholarship, but things were not perfect for her first couple of years.

“I almost transferred my freshman year,” she said. “I had a hard time adjusting. I went from a small town to the largest college campus in the state and I didn’t know anybody here.”

Turner said her grades began to slip and she feared losing her scholarship, so she changed majors to a Political Science and Communication double major.

She then moved into a sorority house and began making more friends. However, in her sophomore year, she lost her best friend to suicide.

“My best friend committed suicide,” she said. “It was at that time, I realized I needed to become more involved.”

One of the organizations Turner became involved with is Rae of Sunshine.

Turner’s friend was Taylor Nolan, whose mother, Taylora Schlosser, started the Rae of Sunshine organization. Schlosser and Nolan visited Mason County High School in September 2019 to discuss the foundation and why it was started.

“Taylora and I are very close still,” she said. “We talk every day.”

Turner said she also ran for student government and was elected as a senator at large, which was the same seat her best friend had held.

In January 2020, she interned with a congressman from California in Washington D.C. She was among 10 students from UK who went.

“I went to Washington D.C. and it was amazing,” she said. “I left to go in January and was there until COVID-19 happened. It’s one of the coolest experiences I’ve had.”

This semester is Turner’s last fall semester as a UK student, as she will graduate in May. She commemorated it by running for Homecoming Queen and won.

“I’m truly humbled,” she said. “This wasn’t something I ever thought I’d have the opportunity to do. Even though I had a rough start, it’s turned around. I used those trials to my advantage. It feels good to know that I can help put our town on the map.”

According to Turner, after graduation in May, she plans to attend law school.