COVID-19 cases continue to increase

Gov. Andy Beshear on Sunday asked all Kentuckians to recommit to following safety guidelines as Kentucky again set a record for cases reported in one week.

The report also represented the highest number of new cases ever reported on a Sunday at 1,449.

“Coronavirus is present in every corner of the commonwealth and it’s spreading at a truly alarming rate,” Beshear said. “This is not a drill; this is a health emergency that we all need to take seriously. Let’s come together as Team Kentucky to defeat this virus.”

“Kentucky’s state motto is ‘United We Stand, Divided We Fall.’ This motto has never been more applicable than now, as we fight the most deadly pandemic in over 100 years,” said Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Department for Public Health. “Unless Kentuckians come together, we will continue on this dangerous trajectory with disastrous consequences.”

Locally, the latest numbers available were, in most cases, from Friday reporting. They include:

Mason County — 274 total confirmed cases, 60 currently active with three deaths attributed to COVID-19.

Bracken County — 107 total confirmed cases with 30 currently active and three deaths.

Fleming County — 243 conformed cases, 21 currently active.

Lewis County — 431 cases, 64 of those are currently active. The county also has recorded 18 COVID-19-related deaths.

Robertson County — 53 total confirmed cases with 15 currently active and one coronavirus-related death.

Adams County, Ohio — 510 confirmed cases and seven deaths.

Brown County, Ohio — 731 cases and four deaths.

With only one local county — Fleming County — out of the red zone for the period of Nov. 16-22, “Thanksgiving gatherings and community events should not be taking place at this time,” a statement on the Buffalo Trace District Health Department website reads.