COVID 19: Governor warns against holiday gathering

As the number of COVID-19 cases recorded locally continues to rise, area health officials are cautioning the public to wear masks, practice social distancing and avoid crowds.

Statewide cases approached the 4,000 daily mark both Friday and Saturday, records for a daily total in Kentucky.Gov. Andy Beshear reported 2,194 new cases Sunday, the highest ever for a Sunday.

“This upcoming holiday week is a special time for all of our families, and I know everyone wants to have a normal Thanksgiving after such a difficult year,” said Beshear. “I wish more than anything that we could go back to normal safely, but we can’t. In order to protect our only line of health care workers and all of our fellow Kentuckians, keep gatherings small (eight people or fewer and two households at most), wear a mask, wash your hands and stay six feet apart.

“If we have a major surge of COVID-19 cases after Thanksgiving, our hospitals will simply not have the capacity to give everyone the care they need. Nothing is worth that risk.”

On Sunday, the Buffalo Trace District Health Department reported a total of 344 confirmed cases of the cornonavirus since the start of the pandemic with three deaths. Of those reported cases, 252 have recovered.

In Robertson County, BTDHD recorded confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 49 recovered and two deaths.

Other county totals reported include:

Bracken County — 127 total cases, 21 active and three deaths.

Lewis County — 502 cases, 87 of those are active. The county also has reported 18 COVID-19-related deaths.

Fleming County — 307 total cases, 53 of those are active.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now recommends Americans avoid Thanksgiving travel. In addition to avoiding travel, the Kentucky Department for Public Health recommends:

— Celebrate virtually with those who do not live in your household

— Stay home and limit travel. Travel increases the risk of getting and spreading COVID-19. Avoid flying and if you must travel, be informed of the risks involved.

— It is important to protect older individuals, immunocompromised people,and people with medical conditions. Find ways to connect and show gratitude that limit contact with those outside of your household.

— If you have a gathering, be mindful of the location, outdoors is best. Avoid confined spaces.

— Limit the size of the gatherings. Gatherings with more people pose more risk than gatherings with fewer people.

