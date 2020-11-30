COVID cases surge following holiday break

Mason County reported a substantial increase in confirmed cases and Fleming County reported its first COVID-19 related deaths in reports sent out Monday following the long holiday weekend.
In Mason County, officials with the Buffalo Trace District Health Department said the county’s confirmed cases of coronavirus climbed to 479 on Monday, an increase of 84 cases from its last report on Wednesday. The county’s death toll also increased from four to six.
The Mason County numbers include an outbreak at Maysville Nursing and Rehabilitation where state numbers indicate there are 38 active cases among residents, with two deaths and 16 active cases of COVID-19 among staff. Messages left with the facility administrator were not answered by late Monday afternoon. However, the facility did post on its Facebook page that it has cancelled its annual craft bazaar originally scheduled for Dec. 5 and hopes to reschedule before Christmas.
RSVP said it was closing its office and the Maysville Welcome Center until Monday, Dec. 7 because of COVID-19.
Robertson County’s confirmed cases, also reported by BTDHD, saw an increase of eight cases with 55 of those active. The county has had two deaths related to the virus.
Also Monday, Fleming County Health Department confirmed its first two deaths of Fleming County from COVID-19.
“We continue to be in a critical surge at this time. There are currently 410 total cases during the pandemic, with 53 active cases and four hospitalizations, ” officials said.
Bracken County reported a total of 166 confirmed cases on Monday, our of those new from its Saturday report. Of those cases, 32 are currently active. The county also has three deaths attributed to COVID-19.
In Ohio, Brown County is currently reporting a total of 1,135 confirmed cases of the virus with five deaths and Adams County, 869 confirmed cases with 13 deaths.