Welcome House partners with River Outbreak for BT office

December 16, 2020 Ledger Indenpendent Top Stories 0

Welcome House of Northern Kentucky, a Covington-based non-profit serving the homeless population, has opened a satellite office location in Buffalo Trace located in Maysville, officials with the agency said.

Welcome House was awarded more than $400,000.00 from the CARES Act to provide short- to medium-term rental assistance over the next two years to families in need of housing. In partnership with River Outreach and other community partners, Welcome House will be able to help homeless Kentuckians living in Mason, Fleming, Bracken, Robertson, and Lewis counties.

“This is a great opportunity for us to start serving our most vulnerable neighbors who reside in these Kentucky counties,” Amanda Couch, director of Program Operations, said. “There is a common misperception that homelessness is only in the river cities, but this simply isn’t true. This is why there is such a huge need to provide homeless services in these southern counties.”

Bruce Hill, case manager for the local effort, said the Buffalo Trace office of the organization will be housed inside the River Outreach facility on Forest Avenue, although he said he will also be “out in the community.”

Other services that will also be provided through the CARES Act funding will be to provide hotel vouchers for emergency sheltering and some of the funds are allocated to prevention services. With the funding, Welcome House will be able to employ two case managers at Buffalo Trace to assist those experiencing homelessness.

“We are really proud to fulfill a much-needed service in these counties,” said Couch. “So many of the people we meet have exhausted all living options and have resorted to living on the streets or along the river. Unfortunately, in these counties, they have never had the programs to help this population.”

For more information about Welcome House, please call 606-407-1008 or visit www.welcomehouseky.org.

