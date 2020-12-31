Lykins named Lewis judge-exec.

Jimmy Lykins has been appointed as Lewis County Judge-Executive by Gov. Andy Beshear.
He will complete the term of Todd Ruckel who stepped down to accept a position in Frankfort.
Lykins said he was notified of the appointment Wednesday and was officially sworn in by Lewis County Attorney Benjamin Harrison on Thursday morning, Christmas Eve.
“I am very appreciative of the appointment by Gov. Beshear putting his trust in me to work for the betterment of the people of Lewis County,” Lykins said after taking the oath.
Lykins, a Republican, is a 1978 graduate of Lewis County High School and graduated from Morehead State University in 1983 with a degree in government and graduate degree in secondary education. He retired from the Lewis County School System after 27 years as a teacher, also having served as a coach and athletic director.
He is a Past President of the Vanceburg Lions Club and a member of Vanceburg Christian Church. He served as a magistrate in Lewis County, having been elected to the post in 1993, and was named 16th Region Athletic Director of the Year for 2011.
He is married to Paula Moore Lykins and has three children, Kayla Thomas, Emily Caseman, Laura Nolen, and six grandchildren.
“I have a close relationship with Gov. Beshear’s Senior Advisor Rocky Adkins, which I believe will be beneficial for our county,” Lykins said.
“I look forward to working with our legislators Richard White and Steve West to try and get projects to continue moving through the pipeline from Frankfort to Lewis County,” he said. “Also, former Judge Executive Todd Ruckel will be instrumental in helping our county,” he added.”I am very appreciative of the job he did for our county during his tenure. He will do an outstanding job in his new position as executive director of the Kentucky County Judge-Executive Association.”
There are two years remaining in the term. Ruckel’s final day was Nov. 30 and Magistrate Terri Thomas has filled in as interim judge-executive since that time.
“We have a very good fiscal court that I look forward to having a good relationship with,” Lykins stated. “I will pour my heart and soul into helping to move our county forward,” he added.