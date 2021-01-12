KCTCS presidential search ending for now

Mary Ann Kearns [email protected]

The search for a new president for the Kentucky Community and Technical College System became the latest victim of the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said Monday.

“After much deliberation, the decision has been made to end the search for the next president of the Kentucky Community and Technical College System …for the time being,” according to a statement for KCTCS.

KCTCS is looking to replace Dr. Jay Box who retired in June after serving as only the second president of the system. He was named to the post in 2014.

The search committee completed its work and the KCTCS Board of Regents had selected four finalists, officials said. The next step of the process called for in-person interviews, which were planned for later this month, according to information from KCTCS.

“Given the current situation regarding COVID-19 cases and the uncertain timetable for vaccinations, the board felt strongly that face-to-face interviews are not possible any time soon,” officials said.

Because the pandemic situation is so fluid, no date has been set to reopen the search, according to the statement. Current applicants who would like to reapply will be welcome to do so at that time, officials said.

In the meantime, Paul Czarapata will continue to serve as interim president until a new president is selected.

Earlier this month, Maysville Community and Technical College also called a halt to its search for a new preisdent for the same reason.

The college began the search in September following the resignation of Dr. Stephen Vacik who left in June to accept another position.

A new president was expected to be in place by January, officials said at the time. No new date has been established for continuing the process.

