Three sentenced in Bracken County murder

N. Ramos D. Ramos

BROOKSVILLE — Three people who admitted their part in the 2018 murder of an Augusta man were formally sentenced on Wednesday.

Arica Woodruff, 31, and brothers Nelson Ramos, 29, and Dagoberto Ramos, 35, were sentenced before Judge Stockton Wood in Bracken County Circuit Court.

In October 2020, Nelson Ramos and Dagoberto Ramos pleaded guilty to murder, while Arica Woodruff’s charge was reduced from murder to two counts of being complicit to manslaughter.

Each of the Ramos brothers was sentenced to 28 years and will serve 85 percent before being eligible for parole. Woodruff was sentenced to 20 years and must serve 20 percent of her time before being eligible for parole, according to Commonwealth’s Attorney Kelly Clarke.

Clarke said the sentences imposed Wednesday were those agreed upon.

Woodruff, Nelson Ramos, and Dagoberto Ramos were arrested in 2018 for the murder of James Gordley. He was found murdered in his mobile home on Second Street in Augusta on Dec. 14, 2018.

At the time, police said they received a phone call from one of Gordley’s neighbors to respond to the area because a dog was off its leash and running around the neighborhood.

According to the Kentucky State Police, an officer attempted to return the dog to the owner (Gordley) and upon arrival, police found Gordley deceased inside the home.

Waters said witnesses reported three individuals near the area around the time of the murder. The individuals were entering and exiting the area in a white van.

According to Waters, officers were led to Arica Woodruff, Dagoberto Ramos and Nelson Ramos.

Woodruff had lived with Gordley until about two months before the murder, according to Waters. Woodruff allegedly admitted to driving the van but denied having entered the home on the night Gordley was murdered.

Waters said more than 40 pieces of evidence were collected during the investigation, but nothing seemed to suggest Woodruff went inside the house.

The three are currently being held at the Mason County Detention Center.