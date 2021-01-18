State, Kroger partner for vaccine sites

On Saturday, Gov. Beshear announced 3,096 new COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth, and a decreased positivity rate of 11.74 percent, a decrease from early rates that reached 12 percent and above.
Also on Saturday, Beshear reported 32 new COVID-19 related deaths in the commonwealth after reporting 3,955 new cases and 19 deaths on Friday.
“These case numbers are still far too high, but there is hopeful news today, too. We are on track as we ramp up to meet our goal of administering 90 percent of all vaccine received within seven days of arrival,” said Beshear. “In fact, last week we administered more doses of vaccine than we received.”
The Governor said 325,625 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been received in Kentucky and 190,547 doses have been administered. Of those doses, 31,158 have been administered to long-term care facility residents and staff.
The state has also partnered with Kroger to operate high-volume, drive-through vaccination centers, with locations to be revealed later. The first center is expected to open by the week of Feb. 1.
Phases for vaccines:
1A — Long-term care facilities, assisted living facilities, heal care personnel.
1B — First responders, anyone over 70, K-12 school personnel.
1C — Anyone over 60, anyone over 16 with CDC highest risk, C19 risk conditions, all essential workers.
2 — Anyone over 40.
3 — Anyone over 16.
4 — Children under the age of 16 if the c=vaccine is approved for this age group.
The latest local numbers available include:
Mason County — 1,132 total confirmed cases, 135 currently active, 31 deaths.
Robertson County — 182 total confirmed cases, 14 currently active, 12 deaths.
Fleming County — 841 total confirmed cases, 43 active, 12 deaths.
Bracken County — 369 total confirmed cases, 44 active, four deaths.
Lewis County — 974 total confirmed cases, 61 active, 28 deaths.
Brown County, Ohio — 2,944 cases, 19 deaths.
Adams County, Ohio — 1,655 cases, 15 deaths.