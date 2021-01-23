This is a test

As the COVID-19 vaccine continues to be distributed in Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear asked both Kentuckians and health care providers to be patient.

“Splitting vaccine shipments into really small quantities just wouldn’t make sense, and would slow us down,” said Gov. Beshear. “That’s why we’re distributing by region, by population. This is not a competition, this is about us trying to find the right partners for the right phase.”

But local health care officials said a change in how the vaccines are distributed means a halt in adding names to a waiting list for the immunization.

The Bracken County Health Department posted information Thursday indicating it is no longer adding to a waiting list for COVID-19 vaccine roll-out.

”We will continue to keep all the names that have been submitted, but encourage you to get your vaccination at any other location that may become available other than the Health Department,” the post read. “ Your patience is appreciated as changes are necessary to make at this time. Keep a lookout on our Facebook and web page for any updated information.”

The notice was signed by BCHD Director Tony Cox who also said that those who received their first dose of vaccine through the health department would also receive the second dose through the department,

On Friday, Beshear, First Lady Britainy Beshear and Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman honored Kentucky’s victims of COVID-19 in an outdoor ceremony that included members of the Kentucky State Police Honor Guard.

The Beshears and Coleman also planted the final flags in a sea of more than 3,000 flags representing each Kentuckian lost to the virus.

“Every flag you see represents a real Kentuckian, one who was and is loved by their families and friends, who meant something to the communities in which they lived,” Beshear said. “Each and every loss is singular and heartbreaking.”

The latest numbers available for local counties include:

Mason County — Total cases, 1,185; currently active, 129; deaths, 31.

Robertson County — Total cases, 185; currently active, 13; deaths, 12.

Bracken County — Total cases, 402; currently active, 62; deaths, four.

Lewis County — Total cases 1,016; currently active, 65; deaths, 30.

Fleming County —Total cases 887; currently active, 42; deaths, 12.

Brown County, Ohio — Total cases, 3,0716; deaths, 21.

Adams County, Ohio — Total cases, 1,720; deaths, 15.