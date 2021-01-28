MPD receives award for animal cruelty case

The Maysville Police Department was honored recently by the Humane Society of the United States for its work in a high-profile animal abuse case, one of the first to be prosecuted under new state law.
Nolene Renee Horn, 44, of Bracken County and Christopher S. Jones, 50, of Mason County were indicted by a Mason County grand jury in June 2019 on two counts of sexual crimes against an animal, a Class D Felony, and two counts of torture of a dog, a Class A misdemeanor. Both laws were enacted by Kentucky lawmakers in 2020.
The case was investigated by the Maysville Police Department with Detective Michael Parsons as the lead investigator, Maysville Police Chief Jared Muse said.
The Boone County Sheriff’s office provided forensic support. After the investigation, the Attorney General’s Office of Special Prosecutions was appointed to handle the case. Assistant Attorney General Rewa Zakharia prosecuted the case on behalf of the commonwealth.
Evidence presented by the Office of Special Prosecutions led to what Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron said was believed to be Kentucky’s first charge of bestiality since the passage of a 2019 law making sexual crimes against an animal a Class D felony.
Senate Bill 67, was unanimously passed by the General Assembly in 2019 and made sexual crimes against an animal a Class D felony. The new law took effect on June 27, 2019.
The defendants later entered a guilty plea to the charges and both are scheduled to be sentenced in Mason County Circuit Court on Feb. 22.
The award presentation was made at MPD headquarters by Humane Society of the United States Kentucky State Director Todd Blevins.