Vaccines still in short supply locally

Tributes to Mason County Judge-Executive Joe Pfeffer came in from local and national figures following his sudden death on Monday.

U.S. Senator Minority Leader Mitch McConnell

“We were shocked this morning to hear about Mason County Judge-Executive Joe Pfeffer’s sudden passing. Joe was a friend and an upstanding example of local leadership. From his first days in office, he brought a constructive attitude and a drive for results to everything he did.

“Joe overcame obstacles to upgrade the county’s infrastructure and facilities. He consistently delivered for his Kentucky values and the community he served. Time and again, he earned the trust of his colleagues and constituents.

“Elaine and I share our sincere condolences with Joe’s wife Gwen, their children, and the entire Mason County courthouse team. We’ll keep them all in our prayers.”

U.S. Representative Thomas Massie

“I greatly enjoyed working with Judge Pfeffer and I am saddened by his passing. I always appreciated that Judge Pfeffer tackled every challenge with a serious but happy demeanor. His election and work for Mason County as an independent serves as a great example that public service doesn’t have to be partisan, and is best when it’s not.”

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear

Beshear shared condolences in a Tweet, saying he and First Lady Britainy Beshear, “were saddened to hear of the passing of Mason County Judge-Executive Joe Pfeffer this morning. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and the people of Mason County.”

State Rep. William Lawrence

“Our hearts are heavy this morning as we grieve the loss of Judge-Executive Joe Pfeffer. Many prayers for his family and our county. Joe was an outstanding leader in our community; he will be missed greatly!”

City of Maysville

“It is with a very heavy heart, that we send our condolences to the family and friends of Mason County Judge-Executive Joe Pfeffer. Joe exemplified what it truly meant to be a “public servant,” and once elected, he continued the great relationship between City and County governments. Not only was he a public servant, but we was a good man, husband, and father, and he will be deeply missed by all. Out of respect for Judge Pfeffer’s passing, all City of Maysville flags have been lowered to half-staff.”

Mason County Sheriff’s Office

“The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is saddened to hear of Judge-Executive Joe Pfeffer’s passing. Our condolences, thoughts, and prayers are with his family and friends during this difficult time.

Judge Pfeffer always had a warm smile, an outgoing personality, was a true leader, and a strong supporter of the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. He was a fierce advocate for all law enforcement and a volunteer for the Kentucky Sheriff’s Association Boys and Girls Ranch. The Boys and Girls Ranch is dedicated to improving the lives of the children in Kentucky by building their self-esteem, moral character and teaching them to respect themselves.

Judge Pfeffer was a true ambassador for Mason County. You could always count on Judge Pfeffer to do what he could to help improve the lives of everyone in Mason County! Judge Pfeffer invited the public to attend fiscal court meetings, to voice their opinions on issues, and he always took the time to talk with citizens. Judge Pfeffer was always there to help those who needed it.

Judge Pfeffer constantly looked out for what was best for Mason County and was a dedicated servant to our community. He will be sorely missed here at the Sheriff’s Office. Thank you Judge for your dedication and service!”

Maysville Community and Technical College Interim President Russ Ward

“The faculty and staff of MCTC join our community in mourning the loss of Mason County Judge-Executive Joe Pfeffer. Joe was a staunch supporter of the college and friend to all of us and to the community he served. Our hearts are heavy with his loss, and I hope that you will keep his family, and the community in your thoughts and prayers today.”

Buffalo Trace Area Development District

“The BTADD family was shocked and saddened to learn of Judge-Executive Joe Pfeffer’s unexpected passing early this morning. He was a tremendous leader and ambassador for the region over his past seven years in office. Joe was a wonderful partner and an active, engaged board member. In September of last year, Judge Pfeffer assumed the role of BTADD board chairperson. We offer our condolences to his family and offer our support during this extremely difficult transition period.”

Bracken County Judge-Executive Tina Teegraden

“The Bracken County Judge Executive’s Office, along with members of the Bracken County Fiscal Court is saddened to hear of Mason County Judge-Executive Joe Pfeffer’s passing. Our deeest sympathy, thoughts, and prayers are with his family and friends through this difficult time.”

Fleming County Judge-Executive Larry Foxworthy

“We are all so very saddened and shocked over the passing of our close friend and fellow Judge-Executive Joe Pfeffer. He was always with a smile and always willing to lend a hand. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Our hearts and prayers are with his family during this very difficult time.”

Kentucky Association of Counties

“So sad to hear the news from Mason County this morning on the sudden passing of Judge/Executive Joe Pfeffer. Our sincerest condolences go out to his family, friends and the Mason County Fiscal Court.”

Maysville Main Street

“We are so saddened by the news of Judge Joe Pfeffer’s death. Joe had a vision. He shared those visions and worked well with any and all who could make them happen. Joe was always there with excitement for events great or small, and we will miss his enthusiasm and love of his Kentucky home. We are all better for his commitment and kindness.”

Maysville Tourism

“The Maysville-Mason County Tourism Office is deeply saddened by the sudden passing of Judge Executive Joe Pfeffer. His leadership and support were invaluable to our area. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends. He will be greatly missed.”

Maysville City Commissioner and BTDHD Director Victor McKay

“Mason County has suffered another huge loss today as we mourn the passing of Judge-Executive Joe Pfeffer. He and I were the same age and have known each other a long time time. May his soul rest in peace and may God’s perpetual light shine upon him.”