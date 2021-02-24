Hospice of Hope tops CMS list

Hospice of Hope was recently rated as Most Recommended and the Highest Rated hospice in its service area.
This rating is compiled by the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services via patient and family surveys. As part of the Affordable Care Act signed into law, CMS was charged to create a website to compare hospice services to improve consumer experiences and empower patients to make their own healthcare decisions. This site displays information in a ready-to-use format and provides a quality snapshot of services provided by area hospice organizations.
“The Hospice Compare website is an important tool for the American people and will help empower them in a time of vulnerability as they look for information necessary to make important decisions about hospice care for loved ones,” said CMS Administrator Seema Verma. “The CMS Hospice Compare website is a reliable resource for family members and care givers who are looking for facilities that will provide quality care.”
The Hospice Compare site allows patients, family members, caregivers, and providers the ability to compare hospice providers based on important quality metrics, such as the percentage of patients that were screened for pain or difficult or uncomfortable breathing, or whether patients’ preferences are being met. Currently, the data on Hospice Compare is based on information submitted by approximately 3,876 hospices.
Tony Trovato, executive director for Hospice of Hope said, “Our organizational vision is to be the premier hospice caring for our communities. Outstanding quality results outlined by the CMS site only continues to put a stamp of approval of what we are doing and how wonderful our staff are in making a difference in the lives of our patients and families who we serve.”
Hospice of Hope is a non-profit, community-based organization that provides services and support to terminally ill children, adults, and their families. Hospice of Hope’s service area covers more than 4,500 square miles in Bracken, Fleming, Lewis, Mason, Pendleton, and Robertson counties in Northern Kentucky and Adams, Brown, Clermont, Clinton, Hamilton, Highland, and Ross counties in Southern Ohio.