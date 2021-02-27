An update on the police department, programs and ideas to better the community were all discussed at a second town hall meeting on Thursday.

The meeting was organized by Maysville Police Liaison Officer Chris Neal.

Jared Muse, chief of the Maysville Police Department, began by updating guests about what the police department has done over the last year.

“So 2020 was a pretty difficult year for everyone,” he said. “COVID changed the way we did business. It was a very trying time. We came into late May and early June, George Floyd was killed and that changed the way we do policing. All throughout the country, there were protests. Maysville had their own couple of protests. They were good protests.”

Muse said there was an incident in June with an officer and the department decided to purchase body cameras.

“The cameras hold officers accountable and also the citizens,” he said. “We’ve received so many blessings from the cameras.”

Muse said officers were given three months to get used to the cameras. After the three months, if they forget to turn them on, they have to fill out a report. Once the officer receives so many incidents, disciplinary action is taken.

According to Muse, there have been incidents in which the body cameras have been beneficial to officers.

One incident included a complaint by a female that an officer touched her inappropriately, but the body camera showed the officer only cited the woman and never acted inappropriately.

“That right there is worth its weight in gold,” he said. “If we hadn’t had the cameras, it would have taken time and resources to investigate this. And yes, if the officer is doing something they shouldn’t be doing, we’ll catch it on camera.”

During the meeting, the Housing Authority of Maysville Director Peter Jones gave an update on what is happening with the housing authority.

According to Jones, there is a community center and a computer lab that has access to school programs in order to complete homework.

He also discussed a program to make some of the housing more accessible to families living there. Part of the program will also include leveraging low-income housing tax credits.

“HUD is starting a re-position program. We have already purchased the warehouse that Tommy Henderson had and that’s another 4 acres,” he said. “We can double the size of Meadow Drive. We can’t add any more units, but we’re going to bring Bank Street units there, so Bank Street will go away. Everything will be more accessible.”

Justa Thomas, with the Regional Prevention Center, talked about a program called Sources of Strength that is used within the school districts.

“You all were talking about events in the community and something I think that would be kind of fun to improve the understanding of mental health and what is going on in our community is something called Sources of Strength. It is based on a wheel of strengths we all have.”

Thomas said one event that could be held is a color run and have people in the community sponsor a color.

“It really teaches kids about different backgrounds and it helps them,” she said.

Katie Harrison, a local small business owner, said she was also working on a project for the community.

According to Harrison, she is wanting to start a child poverty awareness campaign.

One of the aspects of the program would be getting proceeds to places that serve children that may not have a lot of access to funds.

Harrison also said she would like to see more youth involved in the town hall meetings.

“I feel like everything we do affects the youth in this community,” she said. “If you want to help youth in this community, they should have a voice in these meetings.”

Bryan Helphenstine also discussed a program he and several others have worked on called Wounded Healers, Inc.

The Wounded Healers, Inc. organization would be a residential treatment center for addicts.

According to Helphenstine, a board has been put together and they are currently working on putting together a plan for the center.