Painting of ‘Maysville’ ship to be unveiled Wednesday

A special unveiling of the Steve White painting featuring the “Maysville” full-rigged ship will be held on Wednesday, March 10 at the Kentucky Gateway Museum Center.

According to Louis Browning, with the KYGMC, it was not discovered that a ship called the “Maysville” had existed until 1994, when Jean Calvert received a a copy of the Log of Mystic Seaport, which discussed how Mystic had received an 1814 image of a ship called the Maysville as she sat in Brest, France.

“That such a ship had existed stunned us,” Browning said. “The article described the ship, its building, with records of its voyages in and out of what became its home port of Philadelphia as far away as Russia, Europe, the Caribbean, and South America. It detailed the names of crew members, even their race.”

Browning said there were eight shipyards in Marietta, Ohio, where construction on ocean-going ships centered. Some of this activity occurred at Maysville.

“We can easily imagine that the shipwrights who worked here in Maysville were acquainted with some of those working in Marietta. There is no doubt that each town knew the other was building ships. After all, every Marietta-built ship headed to New Orleans floated down the river past Maysville,” he said.

According to Browning, two decades after the discovery of the photograph, staff from the KYGMC wrote to Mystic asking to purchase the image of the Maysville.

“We also asked for a high-grade photograph of the image. This came to us in April, 2013, along with copies of much-related material. Our photo of the drawing has been exhibited many times,” Browning said.

Over the years, discussion was held on having Steve White paint the ship. It took several steps to make this happen, including making a crude sketch of how the ship might be presented and finding a ship’s model for White to photograph.

“After months of failure, a ship model was found – in the Addison Art Gallery, Andover, Mass. The original ship, “America,” was about as close to the “Maysville” as anyone could hope for. The “America,” was built in Massachusetts around 1800, the same time the “Maysville” was being built here, and for the same purpose – to be a working ocean-going merchant ship,” Browning said.

Once permission was given to photograph the model of the “America” ship, Browning and White traveled to Boston, for an overnight stay. Once arriving home, White began working on the painting.

According to Browning, the painting of the Maysville is 36 inches high by 48 inches wide. It is the largest painting White has ever worked on.

Browning said he is pleased with the outcome of the painting.

“What a beautiful painting of a long-forgotten achievement in our home town,” he said.

The unveiling is a part of a larger charter celebration to commemorate the 1787 charter of the museum.

The week will also be the last few days for patrons to see the Spirited: Prohibition in America exhibit, which closes March 13.

The galleries in the main building, as well as the Limestone Building will be open from 10 a.m .to 3:30 p.m. and will be free to the public.