Officials pay tribute to late mayor

Tributes to Maysville Mayor Charles Cotterill, who died unexpectedly on Thursday, continued to pour in on Friday, from across the state.

“Mayor Charles Cotterill had an ambitious vision for Maysville. With a trademark kindness, he motivated the entire community to join him in bringing it into reality,” U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said. “Charles built success in Maysville even during this challenging year. He encouraged bold new growth and ever-increasing opportunities to take pride in the city.”

“Elaine and I send our sincere condolences to Debra and the whole Cotterill family. Their support for Charles made all of his accomplishments possible. He leaves behind a community and a region made better by his leadership,” the senator concluded.

The city of Maysville paid tribute to the late mayor by placing a black-draped wreath on the door to city hall.

“On behalf of city staff and officials, we express our deepest sympathy on the passing of Mayor Charles T. Cotterill,” a post on the city’s Facebook page read. “Charles cared deeply about his city and citizens and worked tirelessly to make Maysville a better place. We send our condolences to Debbie, Deanna, Katie, his grandchildren, and all other family and friends who knew him.”

City flags will be lowered to half-staff until further notice in Cotterill’s honor, officials said.

Officials with the Buffalo Trace Area Development District also honored Cotterill, who sat on the agency’s board.

“The BTADD family was devastated to learn of the sudden passing of Maysville Mayor Charles Cotterill on Thursday. For the second time in two short months, we are grieving the unexpected loss of a terrific regional public servant and board member. We pass along our sympathy and prayers to the Cotterill family and Maysville community,” the organization posted.

Former Mayor David Cartmell said “It’s traumatic when any town loses their mayor, especially when he has served such a short time. “

Despite the tremendous loss, Cartmell said the city stands ready “to continue our charge of providing fair and honest governance to the citizenry.”

City Commissioner Andrew Wood said he enjoyed serving alongside Cotterill.

“Charles and I spent many hours together exchanging city news and trading notes. Over the 2 1/2 years that we worked together, I came to appreciate the amount of time that he put into being mayor and his ability to get to the heart of issues. After his election he was able to quickly settle into the office and even though the business of running a city is difficult, he was able to learn it quickly.”

Wood said he was “left speechless with the events of the last 24 hours. It is inconceivable that we will no longer commiserate or eat lunch in my back office. My heart is broken for Debra, Katie and Deena.”

“When you get into politics, you don’t really know what to expect. Charles was the opposite of a stereotypical politician. He was engaging, warm and he truly had the city’s best interest in his mind. Sometimes I would warn him about taking a certain action for fear of political blow-back. He would tell me: “Andrew, just do the right thing, and people will appreciate you for it.” He was right. A natural-born leader.”

Commissioner Ann Brammer agreed that Cotterill was doing a good job as mayor.

“Charlie was truly a great Mayor,” she said. “He not only gave his time but exhibited daily his passion for this city and all its employees! Whoever takes over the mayor’s seat will have big shoes to fill. I hope I hear him say often in my heart, “That’s all I’m Going to say about that.” I have heard him say this many times and this will forever remain special to me. I offer many prayers to his family.”

Maysville Main Street, under Director Caroline Reece, released the following statement:

“We are in shock and have terrible sadness as we again must mourn the loss of one of our leaders. Mayor Charles Cotterill, who passed away yesterday, never met a stranger and was a kind man, passionate about his city. He was an advocate of for cleaning up our downtown and listened to the concerns of many. Our hearts are heavy and we send every thought of comfort to Debbie, Katie, Deanna, and his beloved grandchildren. “

And from Chief Jared Muse and the Maysville Police Department:

“The Maysville Police Department would like to offer our condolences to the family of Mayor Charles Cotterill. As a community, we will mourn together with the family and also offer our support to them through this difficult time. Each of us at the Maysville Police Department is honored to have known him and is deeply saddened by his passing.”

Once again, Mason County Judge-Executive Owen McNeill said he was mourning not only the loss of a colleague but also a friend.

“I’ll greatly miss my friend Maysville Mayor Charles Cotterill,” McNeill said. “He had such an impact on the community he loved and those in his world. Charlie never met a stranger and always strived to do the right thing, no matter how tough. Today is certainly a tough day for the City of Maysville and Mason County. Our thoughts are with Deb, Katie, Grace, Deena, Danial, Robert and John and his family.

McNeill, the former Maysville-Mason County Industrial Development Authority executive director, was named to his current position by Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear following the death Feb. 1 of Judge-Executive Joe Pfeffer.

Cotterill died Thursday afternoon at Meadowview Regional Medical Center after suffering a heart attack, officials said. Funeral services are Tuesday at St. Patrick Church in Maysville.