Two arrested in death of Fleming man

May 1, 2021
Mary Ann Kearns
Egbert

Egbert

<p>Masters</p>

Masters

Two men have been arrested for the shooting death of a Fleming County man in Rowan County early Thursday, according to information from Kentucky State Police.

Just after 1 a.m., KSP, Post 8, in Morehead, received a request for assistance with a home invasion call from the Rowan County Sheriff. The incident took place on Dawson Way, police said.

During an investigation of the incident, detectives determined Cody Elliott, 27, of Hillsboro, and an unknown male subject entered a residence. While inside the residence, Elliott and other individuals fired several shots, according to officials.

As a result of the shooting, Elliott was transported to Saint Claire Regional Medical Center in Morehead where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead by Rowan County Coroner John Northcutt.

Donavan Kilburn, 21, of Clearfield was also injured in the shooting incident. He was transported to the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington to be treated for his injuries. Kilburn resides at the residence where the incident occurred.

The man with Cody Elliott fled from the residence in an unknown direction.

After further investigation, detectives were able to charge and arrest two men in connection with the incident. They are Jeffrey Masters, 23 of Morehead, who has been charged with murder and first-degree robbery and Austin Egbert, 23, of Garrison, who has also been charged with murder and first-degree robbery.

Both individuals are currently lodged in the Rowan County Detention Center where Masters is being held under a $500,000 cash bond and Egbert under a $750,000 cash bond.

This incident remains under investigation by Kentucky State Police, Morehead.

