Paving projects set for Fleming, Bath counties

May 7, 2021

Two Kentucky Transportation Cabinet projects totaling $574,000 will bring new pavement to parts of Kentucky 32 and Kentucky 11 in Fleming and Bath counties this month, according to KYTC spokesperson Allen Blair.

On Tuesday, May 11, contractors will begin paving 0.77 miles of Kentucky 32 (Elizaville Road) in Fleming County from Cassidy Pike past the high school to the Kentucky 11-Flemingsburg bypass intersection. Work includes a thin layer of microsurface – a polymer-based blacktop – that will be applied to all lanes of the highway to preserve the asphalt pavement underneath.

During paving operations, which will take about two days, motorists should expect lane closures and flagged traffic on Kentucky 32, as well as stopped traffic at crossroads and entrances. Delays are likely.

Beginning around May 25, contractors will apply a microsurface treatment to 3.2 miles of Kentucky 11 (Flemingsburg Road) in the Bethel area of Bath County. During paving, Kentucky 11 will be restricted to one-lane traffic. In addition, cross-road traffic could be stopped at times. Construction will take approximately two days. Motorists should expect delays.

The paving work is being done under two low-bid Transportation Cabinet contracts: $438,994.05 for Kentucky 11 awarded to American Pavements Inc.; and $135,282.78 for Kentucky 32 awarded to Strawser Construction Inc.

Road work schedules are subject to change depending on weather conditions. Motorists are asked to heed all warning signs, slow down in work zones and remain aware of workers and construction equipment when traveling.

