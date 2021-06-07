Players welcome new faces, new season

Maysville Players plans to announce the 2021-2022 season of shows during a free event to be held on June 17 from 5-7 p.m., at the Washington Opera House in downtown Maysville.
“Come one, come all,” said Players’ new Executive Director Rachel Lee Rogers. “Whether you’re an old pro or just thinking about taking those first baby steps onto the stage, I want to meet you!”
Rogers went on to emphasize the meet and greet, and the announcement isn’t just for actors, singers, and dancers.
“If you play an instrument or design clothes, come on down! Can you paint a lick? Do a fancy card trick? Are you a great audience member? Come home to our theater!”
This event is a chance for Maysville to feel a sense of community after the long months of the pandemic. Light refreshments will be served as the community gets to know Rogers and two additional new staff members. The Players are also welcoming Laura McGrath as operations assistant and Dr. Lorne Dechtenberg as musical director and conductor.
Dechtenberg founded and directs the Bluegrass Opera Company in Lexington, but he’s no stranger to Maysville, having conducted an orchestra at the Washington Opera House in 2010. He also collaborated with Rogers for the Rosemary Clooney show “Girl Singer” that opened at the Russell Theatre in 2018.
“It’s been fantastic to learn about Maysville’s rich musical history. The Washington Opera House is not only gorgeous; it has world-class acoustics. I can’t wait to help add to the community’s musical offerings. I feel so blessed,” said Dechtenberg.
Both Rogers and the Maysville Players’ board couldn’t be more excited about the new additions, officials with the group said.
“An absolutely world-class musician,” Rogers said of Dechtenberg. “And Laura McGrath? Well, let’s just say having a theater colleague who has both artistic training and a business degree? We’re the luckiest!”
Board President Debbie Cline Lewis said, “They are all so very talented, happy to be here, and ready to get this theatre open. Our goal is to keep our wonderful theatre filled year long with events for all to enjoy.”
The Players invite everyone to come for the people and then stay for the big news and details about the season. While live music from the forthcoming productions plays, titles of the shows, dates of auditions, rehearsals, and performances will be revealed. Rogers plans to share more about her directing style and what she’s looking for in auditions.
“Curtain up! Light the lights, Maysville,” Rogers said.