Brewer retiring from Mason County Schools

After 26 years of serving the Mason County School District, Transportation Director Larry Brewer is retiring.

Brewer began his career in the district as a mechanic before working his way up to transportation director.

“I started as a mechanic, then head mechanic, assistant transportation director and about 10 years ago, I was named transportation director,” he said. “It’s been a great many years in this district.”

According to Brewer, his job over the years has included managing the buildings and grounds, overseeing all bus routes, making sure students are transported safely and checking roads to make sure they are safe for bus travel.

“My job entails a lot,” he said. “In the winter, I check the roads to see if they’re safe for travel or if it needs to be delayed or canceled. I’m in charge of the mowing and maintenance and making sure the kids get to school and home safely.”

Brewer said his job has been rewarding and has also had challenging moments.

“I would say the most challenging part was whether or not I was making the right decision on whether or not to call off school based on weather,” he said.

He said the best part of the job was the children.

“Seeing the smiles on the kids each day was the most rewarding,” he said. “Having people come back to me years later and remember me and knowing their kids are riding the buses, too. The kids have always been the most rewarding part of my job.”

Brewer said he has always enjoyed his job in the district, but it is time for him to move on.

“I’m leaving because it’s time,” he said. “I want to spend some time with my family. I’ve always appreciated my time in the Mason County School District and I’ll miss the people and the district. It’s been a blessing to work there.”

Mason County Schools Superintendent Rick Ross said Brewer will be missed.

“Larry is a true class act,” he said. “I’ve relied on him in many ways, most importantly to keep students safe to and from school. He’s always kept the needs of kids first. Larry has been a great friend to me and many others. I wish him a wonderful retirement and commend him on a job well done.”

Brewer was also recently honored with the Mason County Pioneer Award for his service to the school district.

Brewer’s last day will be June 30.