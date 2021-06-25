Local police join speed awareness campaign

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s Office of Highway Safety is partnering with law enforcement agencies across the state on the ‘Not So Fast, Kentucky’ speed awareness campaign through July 10.

Locally, both Maysville Police Department and the Mason County Sheriff’s Office will take part in the campaign, MPD Lt. Chris Conley said. The campaign is set to begin on June 27, he said.

Conley said MPD will have officers in unmarked cars, monitoring traffic with radar. Drivers may be stopped for speeding or seat belt violations and will be issued citations, he said.

“As traffic increases on our roads this summer, we must do our part to help protect ourselves and each other,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “Whether you drive a car, truck or motorcycle, put your phone down and slow down.”

According to the KOHS, crash reports and citation data indicates 31 percent of crashes in Kentucky involve a speeding or aggressive driver. Males are the driver in 66 percent of those speed-related crashes.

“Speed limits are put in place to protect all road users,” said KYTC Secretary Jim Gray. “Driving over the limit greatly reduces a driver’s ability to respond to unexpected situations such as stopped or slowed traffic, an object in the road, or encountering vulnerable road users such as pedestrians, bicyclists and motorcyclists.”

Funds for the campaign were provided by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and distributed by KOHS to law enforcement agencies who applied and were approved for full-year grants.

“We frequently hear from officers and troopers that they would rather write a ticket than make a death notification,” said Gray. “I assure you that the goal is not to write tickets, but to save lives, so remember – Not So Fast, Kentucky.”

The KOHS provides the following tips for dealing with speeding and/or aggressive drivers:

— Wear your seat belt! It is your best defense against injury and death.

—Do not challenge the driver by speeding up or attempting to hold your lane.

— Give them plenty of space, as they may lose control of their vehicle more easily.

— Avoid eye contact and ignore gestures.

— If you are safely able to report an aggressive driver to law enforcement, provide a vehicle description, license number, location, and if possible, direction of travel.

— If you are being followed by an aggressive driver, drive to a safe place such as the nearest police or fire station, gas station or other places where there are people. Use your horn to get someone’s attention. Do not get out of your car and do not drive home.

For more information, visit notsofastky.com.