Vehicle-buggy accident leaves several injured

July 14, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent Top Stories 0
Mary Ann Kearns [email protected]

Eight members of an Amish family was thrown from their horse-drawn buggy on Monday when they were hit from behind by another vehicle, officials said.

The Schmidt family, including the mother, father and six children were traveling on Helena Road near Elizaville Road in the May’s Lick community just about 7:30 p.m., when the incident occurred, according to Mason County Sheriff Patrick Boggs. A vehicle with a female driver came upon the buggy and was going too fast to stop, he said. The vehicle struck the buggy in the rear end, Boggs said, and all eight passengers in the buggy were ejected.

Everyone who was a passenger in the buggy was taken to Meadowview Regional Medical Center by ambulance where they were treated and later released, Boggs said.

No one in the other vehicle, including the driver and two young passengers, were injured, the sheriff said.

The horse received a small cut, Boggs said.

Officials urged drivers to be aware of slower traffic in rural areas.

