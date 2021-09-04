Main Street extends grant deadline

The Main Street Board has decided to extend the application deadline for its Downtown Historic Building Improvement Grant.

Applicants will now have until Sept. 30 to submitted completed applications, officials said.

The program is for historic commercial buildings in the downtown Main Street and Historic District. This grant will reimburse up to 50 percent of the cost of labor and materials with a maximum cap of $10,000.

In other words, if an applicant has $20,000 worth of work, up to $10,000 can be reimbursed. Eligible building improvement activities include, but are not limited to façade work, storefront improvements, awnings, cornice and/or roof repair, electrical, plumbing, fire safety, windows, signage, or a combination of projects.

Main Street Director Caroline Reece said she had received numerous calls from property owners saying they were having trouble gathering the two bids required for grant consideration. Board members who are also property owners echoed those same sentiments. Reece said it makes sense as many of the building owners need the same kind of work done and are therefore scrambling to get some of the same contractors to ask for bids.

“That’s the beauty of a local grant, “Reece said. “We hear directly from those affected and can quickly take action to help. We want this to work.”

With the two bids and cost of materials in hand, applications can be taken to the city municipal building or emailed to [email protected]. All completed applications will be reviewed by the Main Street board, and those projects that would make the biggest impact in preparing first floors for potential retailers or entertainment-based businesses will be given priority consideration, officials said.

“Main Street and the city of Maysville want this grant to stimulate the economic vitality of our downtown,” Reece said.

Unlike the Main Street grant for downtown historic commercial buildings, the Residential Façade Improvement Grant is on a first-come, first-served basis. Codes Enforcement Officer Nicole Brooks is overseeing that program and said she has already received a healthy handful of applications but is still accepting more.

A total of $150,000 has been earmarked by the Maysville City Commission to fund the projects.

“We want this money to help as many people as possible,” Brooks added.

Applications and guidelines for both grants are available at the City Municipal Building and on the City of Maysville website.