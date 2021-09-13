Case counts continue upward trend

September 13, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent Top Stories 0
Mary Ann Kearns [email protected]

The health and safety of Kentucky’s children should be first and foremost, Gov. Andy Beshear said in a Facebook post on Sunday.

“Lawmakers passed a bill to end the school mask mandate the same week this deadly virus took the lives of a 15-year-old Kentucky child and a school worker in Magoffin County and a week after the passing of a school administrator in Lee County,” he said. “We must prioritize the health and safety of our children, not politics.”

A mask mandate handed down by Beshear for schools was reversed by the General Assembly during a special session last week. It was replaced with a recommendation for in-school masking.

Officials with the Fleming County Health Department agreed in a post to their page which shows an increasing number of cases in the county.

“It is still important to use precautions while we continue to fight the COVID-19 virus, as cases have rapidly increased,” the post reads. “Vaccinations would greatly help to reduce the spread of the illness. That is why the Fleming County Health Department offers vaccinations to anyone 12 years of age and older.”

On most days, reported cases in Kentucky show at least one-third of those diagnosed with the virus are 18 and below.

The current case count of COVID-19 being reported in area counties late Friday include:

Mason County — 2,341 total cases, 240 active, 43 deaths.

Robertson County — 322 cases, 27 active, 15 deaths.

Bracken County — 907 total cases, 77 active, 10 deaths.

Lewis County — 2,138 total cases, 260 active cases, 49 deaths.

Fleming County — 1,833 total cases, 73 active, 28 deaths.

Adams County, Ohio — 3,266 total cases, 63 deaths.

Brown County, Ohio — 5,149 total cases, 67 deaths.

Trending Recipes