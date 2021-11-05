McKay: Still time to register for COVID booster

Staffing shortages have the Maysville Fire Department in a near-crisis situation, Fire Chief Kevin Doyle told Maysville City Commission on Thursday.

“We are at risk of not being able to respond to 911 runs and I don’t want that on my back as fire chief,” Doyle told commissioners.

The fire chief came to commission with a proposal to revamp how firefighters, EMTs, and paramedics are paid. Under his proposal, pay scales would be determined by the level of training and certification department members achieve, he said. The pay structure is basically the same as that now used by the police department, Doyle said, and does not require overspending the department’s budget since the personnel shortage means less funding has been used. He also said funding for next year would not be affected and told commissioners the department has begun receiving new state funding of about $18,000 monthly.

Many firefighters are leaving Maysville and other smaller departments for locations where the pay is substantially better, Doyle said. He noted that a nearby fire department that responds to fewer runs — 1,200 vs. 5,000 annually — pays more than MFD. Linking pay with training/certification would incentivize more of those individuals who are considering leaving to stay at MFD because they know they can earn more, he said.

As an example of how dire the situation is, Doyle said he was operating with 13 paramedics two years ago, “today I have six,” he said. The result is sending less than the ideal number of EMTs or paramedics on each run, he said.

“We shouldn’t have to operate that way in 2021 but we are,” Doyle said.

The situation is not unique to Maysville, Doyle said. MFD EMS has made runs to neighboring counties on some occasions because those agencies did not have anyone to cover, he said.

Mayor Debra Cotterill said she appreciated the fact that Doyle did not come to the commission simply asking for more funding but instead came with a solution to a problem.

Commissioner Ann Brammer said she would have liked to have been included in preliminary conversations on the issue along with the mayor and City Manager Matt Wallingford.

Doyle said while his proposal is “aggressive,” it is necessary.

“We’ve got to do something. If we are going to continue to respond to 911 calls this is something we’re going to have to do.”

Doyle said he hopes to get a response to the proposal from commissioners next month.

Commissioners also responded to what has been a successful restart of the city’s recycling program.

Wallingford said the program has been so successful there is already a need to either expand the number of bins available in each of the locations where the recycling containers are placed or to increase the dumping schedule from once a month to twice each month.

Commissioners agreed with Wallingford’s recommendation to increase the dump schedule to twice each month at a cost of $2,500 each month.

In March 2020, the city suspended its curbside recycling program after the county faced an inmate labor shortage at the recycling center, caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

To restart the program, the city placed six containers at each of two locations — in the parking lot on East Second Street across from the Mason County Health Department (between the Simon Kenton Memorial Bridge and Eagles Lodge), and at the Public Works site on Martha Comer Drive.

Materials that can be accepted for recycling include paper, cardboard, plastic, glass and metal cans. A guide to the material is featured on the front of each container.

In other business, commissioners:

— Approved the second reading of the rental license ordinance to prohibit owners from allowing repeat criminal activities on the property.