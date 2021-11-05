McKay: Still time to register for COVID booster

Officials with the Buffalo Trace District Health Department said there is still time to register to receive a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Health Department Director Victor McKay said response to the first couple of clinics has been positive with more than 600 people receiving a booster dose the past few days.

“We expected to be busy in the beginning and it’s been just that,” McKay said. There are six more clinics scheduled in Mason County and an all-day clinic in Robertson County.

The health department is fortunate to have partnered with the Kentucky National Guard to assist with clinics throughout November and December if the demand is there, McKay said.

“I can’t tell you how impressed I was to witness the National Guard’s strike team in action. Very thorough and we feel blessed to have them as a partner. And, it has allowed our limited staff to continue their efforts in providing clinical services such as WIC, HANDS, health education as well as in house COVID-19 and flu vaccinations,” McKay added.

The COVID booster vaccine clinics in Mason County are at the Tom Browning Boys and Girls Club. The booster vaccine clinic scheduled for Nov. 19, 2021 will be at Robertson County School. All three types of vaccine will be available at both locations. They include Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson.

Those wishing to receive a booster dose can schedule an appointment online at www.buffalotracehealth.com. For those needing assistance to schedule an appointment, contact the Mason County Health Center at 606-564-9447 and ask a staff member for assistance in completing the online registration.

McKay said although appointments are recommended, walk-ins are welcome to visit one of the scheduled clinics and request a booster dose vaccine.

Mason County – Tom Browning Boys and Girls Club

Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021 – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021 – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021 – 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 12, 2021 – 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021 – 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021 – 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Robertson County – Robertson County School

Friday, Nov. 19, 2021 – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

