Iconic Thanksgiving meal back for 2021

November 04, 2021
GEORGETOWN, Ohio — While the 0.8 mill/five-year Brown County Senior Services Renewal Tax Levy passed by a wide margin during the Nov. 2 election, the new 0.8 mill/five-year Brown County Health District (Brown County Dept. of Health) Tax Levy failed to get the majority of the votes on Election Night.
There were 3,622 (67.99 percent) voting for the Brown County Senior Services Tax Levy and only 1,705 (32.01 percent) voting against the levy.
As for the Brown County General Health District Tax Levy, there were 3,168 (59.46 percent) voting against the levy and 2,160 (40.54 percent) voting for the levy.
Another issue on the Nov. 2 Ripley ballots was the issue on the sale of Ripley’s public water system, which passed by a hefty margin with 314 (79.90 percent) voting in favor of selling the water system and only 79 (20.10 percent) voting against the sale of the water system.
Brown County Rural Water Association submitted the bid on the public water system that was accepted by Ripley Village Council prior to the Nov. 2 election.
Other races and issues included:
Georgetown Village Council
(Vote for 4)
Mike D. Mays 346 18.20 percent
Nancy Montgomery 303 15.94 percent
Kelly L. Cornette 302 15.89 percent
Mark Robert Anderson 268 14.10 percent
Jeremy Jones 259 13.62 percent
David M. Guenther 228 11.99 percent
Andrew Clift 195 10.26 percent
Georgetown unexpired Village Council
(Vote for 2)
Steve Wolfe 451 56.94 percent
Jeremy Varner 341 43.06 percent
Fayette Village Council
(Vote for 4)
Mindy M. Holden 35 51.47 percent
Andrew Huber 33 48.53 percent
Higginsport Village Council
(Vote for 4)
Linda J. Wills 30 16.57 percent
Lester Beair 28 15.47 percent
Kathy Adams 26 14.36 percent
Jim Ferguson 21 11.60 percent
Scott E. Null 21 11.60 percent
Wanda A. Crawford 19 10.50 percent
Karen Burchwell 14 7.73 percent
Jennifer Elliott 13 7.18 percent
Lisa Crawford 9 4.97 percent
Mount Orab Village Council
(Vote for 4)
Jay D. Shaw 313 23.71 percent
Barry L. Eyre 312 23.64 percent
Joe W. Howser 293 22.20 percent
Herm Scott 217 16.44 percent
Daniel Reed 185 14.02 percent
Ripley Mayor
(unexpired term, vote for 1)
Nowana Faith Bingaman 255 66.23 percent
Tom Leonard 130 33.77 percent
Ripley Village Council
(Vote for 4)
Scotty L. Eagan 268 39.47 percent
Charles D. Poole 239 35.20 percent
Alvin Wallace 172 25.33 percent
Sardinia Village Council
(Vote for 4)
Anna L. Turner 93 23.91 percent
Angela Kay Lyons 86 22.11 percent
Peggy Vance 83 21.34 percent
James E. Schroeder 80 20.57 percent
Thomas M. Reifenberger 47 12.08 percent
Byrd Twp. Trustee
(Vote for 2)
Steve Evans 68 100 percent
Clark Twp. Trustee
(Vote for 2)
Eric McKinney 262 37.59 percent
Dennis Schneider 229 32.86 percent
William Neal 206 29.56 percent
Eagle Twp. Trustee
(Vote for 2)
Robert E. Hare 90 35.71 percent
Bill Williams 81 32.14 percent
Martin L. Yockey 81 32.14 percent
Franklin Twp. Trustee
(Vote for 2)
Mike Kress 142 50.18 percent
Nicholas E. Dailey 141 49.82 percent
GreenTwp. Trustee
(Vote for 2)
Mike L. Spitznagel 195 52 percent
J.C. Meeker 180 48 percent
Huntington Twp. Trustee
(Vote for 2)
Shaun Scott 174 100 percent
Jefferson Twp. Trustee
(Vote for 2)
Gary E. Pickerill 184 46.12 percent
Aaron Moran 127 31.83 percent
Steven A. McRoberts 88 22.06 percent
Jackson Twp. Trustee
(Vote for 2)
Tim Ratliff 156 54.36 percent
James Rau 131 45.64 percent
Pike Twp. Trustee
(Vote for 2)
Roger D. Griffith 401 100 percent
Lewis Twp. Trustee
(Vote for 2)
Danny R. Wisby 210 51.72 percent
Randy Waterfield 196 48.28 percent
Pleasant Twp. Trustee
(Vote for 2)
Austin Carrington 570 53.62 percent
Gary L. Gray 493 46.38 percent
Sterling Twp. Trustee
(Vote for 2)
Todd Richter 248 52.21 percent
Joseph H. Horton 227 47.79 percent
Scott Twp. Trustee
(Vote for 2)
David Smiley 90 53.25 percent
Layne Lucas 79 46.75 percent
Washington Twp. Trustee
(Vote for 2)
Danny Bolender 181 50.99 percent
Janie Wills 174 49.01 percent
Perry Twp. Trustee
(Vote for 2)
L. Jeff Wiederhold 482 51.01 percent
David L. Brinkman 463 48.99 percent
Union Twp. Trustee
(Vote for 2)
Richard Dale Haitz 273 24.66 percent
Dustin Hauke 265 23.94 percent
Mark W. Kinder 258 23.31 percent
Chad Hedges 200 18.07 percent
Stanley McCleese 111 10.03 percent
Union Fiscal Officer
(Vote for 1)
Melinda S. Lightner 531 100 percent
Russellville Mayor
(Vote for 1, unexpired term)
Paula J. Neu 54 100 percent
Board Member Brown County ESC
(Vote for 3)
James Castle 2,622 34.38 percent
Kenneth L. Snider 2,533 33.21 percent
Betty A. Burwinkel 2,472 32.41 percent
Board Member Brown County ESC
(Vote for 1, unexpired term)
Jim Ferguson 3,459 100 percent
Eastern Local School Board
(Vote for 2)
Edmund McVey 820 100 percent
Fayetteville-Perry School District BOE
(Vote for 2)
Rachel Ray 432 72.61 percent
Write-in 163 27.39 percent
Georgetown Exempted Village Schools BOE
(Vote for 3)
Andrew Ache 711 37.11 percent
Jonathan S. Linkous 636 33.19 percent
Ralph Sininger 569 29.70 percent
RULH BOE
(Vote for 3)
Glenda Huff 655 35.58 percent
Daniel Oberschlake 625 33.95 percent
Kin Stauffer 561 30.47 percent
Western Brown School District BOE
(Vote for 2)
Jennifer Patrick 976 36.73 percent
Heather Daugherty 950 35.75 percent
Lynette Garrett 731 27.51 percent
Lewis Twp. Fire 1 mill/5 yrs
For the levy 165 68.46 percent
Against the levy 76 31.54 percent
Perry Twp. Fire 2 mills/3 yrs.
For the levy 520 79.51 percent
Against the levy 134 20.49 percent
Perry Twp. Fire 1 mill/3 yrs.
For the levy 514 78.47 percent
Against the levy 141 21.53 percent
Russellville Fire E 4 mills/5 yrs.
For the levy 44 68.75 percent
Against the levy 20 31.25 percent
Russellville EMS 2 mills/5 yrs.
For the levy 49 75.38 percent
Against the levy 16 24.62 percent
Higginsport Fire 5 mills/5 yrs.
For the levy 29 64.44 percent
Against the levy 16 35.56 percent
Hamersville Police 4 mills/5 yrs
For the levy 29 45.31 percent
Against the levy 35 54.69
Mount Orab Cemeteries 1 mill/cont.
For the levy 183 39.10 percent
Against the levy 285 60.90 percent
Clark Twp. Liquor Option
(Sunday sales, Flash Baseball)
YES 123 55.16 percent
NO 100 44.84 percent